Our newspaper, Guangzhou, July 24 (Reporters Ding Yiting, Luo Aihua) On July 23, the southern regional power market started trial operation, covering five provinces and regions including Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hainan, covering medium and long-term electricity, spot electricity , Ancillary service transactions, operate in accordance with the same transaction rules and technical standards, power generation companies and users have more options, and the electricity price can be increased or decreased according to the actual supply and demand. This marks the accelerated construction of a unified national electricity market system.

In recent years, the construction of my country’s power market has been steadily and orderly progressed, the pattern of multiple competitive entities has initially formed, the role of the market in the optimal allocation of resources has been significantly enhanced, and the proportion of market-based transaction electricity has increased significantly. Electricity trading centers across the country completed market transactions of 2.48 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, a year-on-year increase of 45.8%.

At the same time, the electricity market still has problems such as incomplete system, imperfect functions, inconsistent transaction rules, and market barriers in cross-province and cross-regional transactions. In January this year, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration issued the “Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of a National Unified Electricity Market System”, proposing that by 2025, “the national unified electricity market system will be initially completed” and “cross-provincial and cross-regional resource market-based allocation” And the scale of green power transactions has increased significantly.”

On the 23rd, more than 157 power plants and users in Guangdong, Yunnan and Guizhou reached the first cross-provincial spot transaction in the southern region, and the market-oriented transaction amounted to 2.7 billion kWh throughout the day. After the trial operation of the southern regional power market, the medium and long-term trading cycle will fully cover the year, month, and week; spot trading will be expanded from Guangdong to Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hainan, enabling cross-provincial and cross-regional trading of electricity spot in the five southern provinces; The variety and compensation mechanism of the auxiliary service market will be further improved. It is estimated that for the whole year of this year, the cumulative market-based transaction electricity in the southern regional power market will reach 1.11 trillion kWh, which is close to the total electricity consumption of the whole society in 2021 in Guangdong, Yunnan and Guizhou.

“People’s Daily” (July 25, 2022, version 02)

(Editors: Wang Guoji, Zhang Jun)

Share for more people to see