Securities Times News, Southwest Securities pointed out that following the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, the Credit Suisse incident once again prompted risk aversion, and the market’s expectations for the Fed’s short-term turn dove increased. grow rapidly. We remain bullish on the gold sector. The Fed’s interest rate hike is coming to an end, and against the background of the switching of the currency cycle, the real yield of long-term U.S. bonds and the big cycle of the U.S. dollar are still down; under the energy transition, anti-globalization and the stickiness of inflation in the service industry, it is difficult for the long-term inflation center to fall back quickly; the global central bank Increase holdings of gold and enhance the position of strategic allocation. The main targets are Shandong Gold, Yintai Gold, and Chifeng Gold.

