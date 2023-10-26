Southwest to Suspend Flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale Airport: Expansion and Route Changes Explained

Southwest Airlines to Suspend Flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale

Southwest Airlines has announced its plans to suspend flights to Havana, Cuba, with departures from Fort Lauderdale airport. The American aviation company will also abandon six other international routes from Fort Lauderdale, including Cancún (Mexico), Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands), Nassau (Bahamas), Providenciales (Turks and Caicos Islands), and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).

According to The Points Guy, all routes, except Havana, will be relocated to Orlando, where Southwest operates a crew base. Additionally, non-stop flights to San José, Costa Rica, will be introduced from Orlando.

The decision to suspend these flights is a part of Southwest’s expansion plan, which includes the introduction of 30 new air routes. Southwest has extended its reservation schedule until August 4, 2024, with newly added destinations such as Colorado Springs, Bozeman, Pittsburgh, and Albany.

The changes in flight plans are influenced by post-pandemic travel trends and the competitive landscape in Fort Lauderdale, where JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and Frontier Airlines also operate significant bases.

Southwest Airlines will, however, continue to operate three daily flights to José Martí International Airport from Fort Lauderdale and one daily flight from Tampa, with an additional two flights on Saturdays.

It is worth noting that in September, three US airlines, including JetBlue, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, confirmed a reduction in flights to Cuba due to decreased demand. Spanish airlines have also reduced some flights to the island. This reduction in travel options to Cuba may lead to an increase in ticket prices, prompting travel agencies to alert those planning to travel soon.

The decline in interest in trips to Havana could be attributed to various factors, including the economic crisis, healthcare deterioration, blackouts, increased violence, and insecurity in Cuba. These elements have deterred potential visitors from wanting to visit the country.

