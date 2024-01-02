Sovereign funds, the Gulf surpasses Canada and Singapore

Listen to the audio version of the article

Singapore retreats, the Saudis advance. 2023 marked a general slowdown in investments by sovereign funds, but not for all: Pif, Ryad’s vehicle, which manages one of the largest assets in the world, spared no expense and last year increased its spending by 33% compared to 2022, while in the same period Singapore investors and some of the main Canadian funds decided to pull the brakes. This is certified by Global Swf’s annual report, reported by Bloomberg.

The macroeconomic framework was still hostile, in 2023, for investments by sovereign funds, despite the recovery of the financial markets and sustained oil prices having supported the assets under management of the sector, with a recovery in assets under management, which reached its peak of 11.2 trillion dollars. Last year, 2023, state-controlled investment vehicles invested less, and less often, than in 2022. The average size remained constant at $0.35 billion, but compared to 2022, investments by sovereign wealth funds fell 20% to $124.7 billion across 324 transactions; investments by public pension funds, however, fell by 26% to 80.4 billion dollars in 268 transactions.

The PIF, as mentioned, was the main investor with 31.6 billion dollars distributed in 49 operations, 33% more than in 2022. In a span of eight years – explains Global Swf – the Saudi vehicle has become a powerhouse both at home and abroad, with the stated goal of becoming the world‘s largest sovereign wealth fund by 2030. Along with the PIF, four other Gulf funds were again among the top ten most active intermediaries globally: the three sovereign funds of Abu Dhabi (Adia, Mubadala, Adq) and the Qia of Qatar. The so-called «Oil Five», according to the definition of the data platform.

Completing the ranking are the Gic and Temasek funds from Singapore, active, but not as much as in 2022, and three of the Canadian “Maple Eight” funds (Cpp, Bci, Otpp). Canada’s Cdpq (Fund of the Year in 2022) kept a lower profile in 2023 and dropped out of the top 10 list. Overall, Singaporean and Canadian funds reduced their activity by 51% and 36% respectively , while Gulf investors remained more or less stable.

The regional preferences of major investors are changing and there appears to be renewed interest in emerging markets. Half of the leaders invested more in emerging markets than in any other region in 2023, with strong interest in China, Indonesia, Brazil and, above all, India. The South Asian country has risen through the ranks to become the second most popular destination after the United States, and ahead of the United Kingdom and China.

