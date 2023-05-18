Sovereign wealth fund, national day and high schools. Made in Italy, the pillars of the bill

Made in Italy, from sovereign wealth funds to high schools. Minister Urso: “Turning point for the country”

“The framework law on Made in Italy it is a turning point for this country which finally puts the supply chains of excellence at the centre. Made in Italy is a quality mark of the Italian product”.

This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoon the sidelines of Forum Pa listing among the pillars of the bill: the institution of licei Made in Italy that it will be “possible to open starting from the 2024/25 school year, one in each Italian industrial district”, he assured.

Therefore, “the issue of skills and training” will be addressed, with the establishment of “del sovereign wealth fund for the Made in Italy supply chains to support businesses right from the procurement of raw materials”, in addition to the “debureaucratisation and simplification for the use of raw materials that we have in this country”, the creation of the “Made in Italy day, the day of pride product, business, culture and the Italian model in the world“.

