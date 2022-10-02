© Reuters. Soy Sauce Additives “Harm the People”? 380 billion A-share leader solemnly declares: some short video accounts maliciously spread rumors



Financial Associated Press, October 2 (Editor Zhang Yang), the November holiday has just begun, and the controversy over Haitian Flavor’s soy sauce additives continues to ferment, bringing this industry-leading company to the forefront.

Recently, there have been some discussions on Haitian soy sauce additives on the short video platform, saying that there are no additives on the ingredients list of Haitian soy sauce sold abroad, only natural raw materials such as water, soybeans, wheat, and salt, while in China, in addition to natural raw materials, there are also There are many additives. Some short video accounts use topics such as “Hex Technology” to point out that Haitian Flavor’s soy sauce products are “Hex Technology Foods”.

From the ingredient list of a bottle of Haitian Jinbiao soy sauce at home, in addition to natural raw materials, the main additives are sodium glutamate, disodium 5′-flavor nucleotide, disodium 5′-inosinate, and sodium benzoate. , sucralose, which is basically the same as the ingredients list of Haitian soy sauce posted by most netizens.

According to public information, among the above five additives, the first three are flavor enhancers, sodium benzoate is a commonly used food preservative, and sucralose is a sweetener.

On the evening of September 30, Haitian Flavor’s official Weibo issued a statement in response to the recent dispute over product additives:

All Haitian products are produced in strict accordance with the Food Safety Law, and are subject to regular supervision and inspections by the state and food safety authorities at all levels at any time.

The use and labeling of food additives in all Haitian products comply with the requirements of relevant standards and regulations in my country. my country has strict regulations on the use of food additives. The variety, scope and amount of food additives used in all Haitian products meet the requirements of GB2760 “National Food Safety Standard Food Additives Use Standard” and related standards and regulations, and comply with the requirements of the “Food Safety Law”, GB7718 “National Food Safety Standard” The “General Rules for the Labeling of Prepackaged Foods” requires that they be marked on the ingredient list of the product label. Haitian products that meet the national standard are safe and secure.

Regarding the short video accounts that slandered the Haitian brand in the incident, the company has appointed a team of professional lawyers to investigate and collect evidence, and the legal responsibility of the rumour-mongers and disseminators will be traced to the end.

Regarding the clarification of Haitian Flavor Industry, some netizens expressed their support, thinking that it is a layman watching the fun, an expert watching the doorway, import and export really cannot be explained in one or two sentences, it is not easy for our national enterprises, and rumors and slander are too hateful! There are also netizens who think that the statement still does not explain why there are no additives sold overseas.

Statistics show that in the first half of this year, Haitian Flavor’s revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deductions were 9.73% and 1.32%, respectively. As of September 30, the share price of Haitian Flavor was 82.82 yuan per share, and the latest market value was 383.8 billion yuan.