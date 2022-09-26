(Original title: Soybean meal prices hit a new high in the past ten years, “reduced substitution” or accelerated)

Source: Financial World

Since the beginning of this year, the price of spot soybean meal has increased by 23.7% year-on-year. Since mid-August, the domestic downstream industry’s National Day stocking market has been launched, and the spot price of soybean meal has continued to rise. Up to now, the soybean inventory in major domestic ports is about 4.3 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 23%, and from the perspective of future imported soybean arrivals, the number of soybean arrivals in September-October is not high. In the soybean meal market, up to now, the soybean meal inventory of major domestic oil mills is 460,000 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 590,000 tons. Domestic soybean meal has been continuously destocked, and downstream purchases are not sufficient. It is expected that the basis of soybean meal will continue to be strong.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently held a video conference on the promotion of soybean meal reduction and substitution action. The meeting released 3 types of technical models for soybean meal reduction and substitution and 8 typical cases of enterprises. The National Animal Husbandry Station and other units jointly issued the Proposal for Promoting Soybean Meal Reduction and Substitution by Focusing on “Efficiency Improvement and Reduction”. In recent years, as the output of industrial feed continues to increase, the amount of soybean meal feed increases year by year. According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the average protein level of pig feed products in my country is 15.7%, and soybean meal accounts for about 17.7% of the feed. In 2020, the national aquaculture industry consumes about 70 million tons of soybean meal. By reasonably adding synthetic amino acids such as lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, valine and isoleucine, on the premise of ensuring the production performance of live pigs, the protein level of the whole breeding process is reduced to 14%.

The listed company, Luther Environment (688156)’s initiative to reduce and replace soybean meal and corn will be beneficial to the development of the company’s food and beverage residue biofeed application business; Adisseo (600299) is one of the world‘s leading experts in the field of feed additives , the company’s dynamic raw material nutrition database joins hands with the net energy system to help low-protein diets.