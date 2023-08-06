S&P 500 Expected to Reach All-Time High Despite Fed Concerns, says JPMorgan Trading Desk

Title: JPMorgan Trading Desk Predicts S&P 500 to Reach New Highs Despite Fed Policy Concerns

Subtitle: Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co remain optimistic about the S&P 500’s future performance

In a recent note, the trading desk at JPMorgan Chase & Co expressed their confidence that the S&P 500 will firm up in September and eventually reach new all-time highs. Despite concerns surrounding Federal Reserve policy, the team, including Andrew Tyler, believes that better economic growth and earnings, along with the visibility of the end of a rally cycle, will support stocks.

The S&P 500 started the month of August on a weak note, following a 28% gain over the past 10 months. However, the index is now just one step away from the milestone of reaching a new record high. The team at JPMorgan remains optimistic, seeing potential for further expansion in equity exposure.

While defensive investors have been cutting short bets and chasing profits, the JPMorgan trading desk suggests that many bear investors have turned neutral instead of outright bullish. This cautious sentiment is due to ongoing economic uncertainty and the potential impact of Federal Reserve policy decisions. Nevertheless, they believe that there is significant sideline money waiting for an opportunity to invest in US stocks.

Interestingly, JPMorgan’s own strategist, Marko Kolanovic, has maintained a bearish view on equities for most of the year. In contrast, 43% of JPMorgan clients surveyed share the optimistic sentiment, expecting the S&P 500 to reach a new record this year.

The JPMorgan trading team outlined six possible scenarios for the stock market in the coming months, ranging from a continued merger to a technical correction. However, they view the most likely outcome as a temporary pullback before the Kansas City Fed’s annual policy forum in late August, followed by a resumption of the upward trend.

The upcoming Jackson Hole meeting, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech, is seen as a potential risk event that could impact the S&P 500. Tyler’s team notes that current financial conditions are looser than a year ago, which might make investors more cautious leading up to the event.

JPMorgan analysts expect the Fed’s September policy meeting to serve as a positive catalyst for the market. They believe that the bond market will confirm the end of the rally cycle by indicating lower early yields.

In conclusion, the JPMorgan trading desk remains optimistic about the future performance of the S&P 500, predicting new highs despite concerns about Federal Reserve policy. While some JPMorgan clients share this optimism, others remain cautious. The coming months will shed more light on whether the S&P 500 can reach record-breaking levels or face potential headwinds.

