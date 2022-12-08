Home Business S&P 500 Falls for Fifth Straight Session – WSJ
Business

S&P 500 Falls for Fifth Straight Session – WSJ

by admin
S&P 500 Falls for Fifth Straight Session – WSJ

The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight session.


PHOTO CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Updated December 8, 2022 13:25 CST

U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, as investors remained concerned that stronger-than-expected economic data would prompt officials to keep interest rates higher for longer, potentially weighing on the economy next year.

The S&P 500 fell 7.34 points, or 0.2%, to 3,933.92, its fifth straight session of losses. The Nasdaq Composite fell 56.34 points, or 0.5%, to 10,958.55. The Dow rose 1.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,597.92.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 3.407% from 3.512% on Tuesday. The 2-year yield was flat at 4.256% on Wednesday.

Among individual stocks, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB ) rose $3.19, or 6%, to $56.18 after it raised its forecast and said first-quarter sales rose.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA ) fell $2.88, or 43%, to $3.83. The Wall Street Journal reported that the used-car dealership hired Moelis & Co. as a financial adviser, hiring an investment bank known for helping companies facing financial distress. Analysts at Wedbush Securities downgraded the stock to underperform and believe the company’s bankruptcy risk is rising.

State Street Co. ( STT ) jumped $6.09, or 8.2%, to $80.45 after the financial services company boosted its share buyback program.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index fell 0.6%.

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

See also  How did China's deleveraging action make the real estate giant Evergrande falter? -Wall Street Journal

You may also like

SOS BTP & Co: Europe needs 500 billion

μҶactionꡱ껳 – OFweekԴ

Apple, the debut of the phantom electric car...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Christmas lights: 30% more energy consumption for families

Markets: retail investors do not fear 2023, 64%...

China’s November Exports Post Biggest Year-on-Year Drop in...

Electric cars: Switzerland close to driving ban. Sweden...

μҡɢһ5Ԫ – OFweekԴ

Ferrero acquires Wells, the second largest US ice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy