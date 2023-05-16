S&P: companies at risk of bankruptcy are increasing in Europe, but it’s not a warning

Listen to the audio version of the article

Perhaps we will not reach the harsh recession that many feared a few months ago, in Europe as well as in Italy, but some nodes are destined to come home to roost anyway for businesses. Thanks to the slowdown in growth, the increase in interest rates and the still high level of production factor costs, many of them, the most vulnerable, could in fact be forced to close their doors over the next twelve months.

Defaults are growing, but less than the Covid crisis

The warning comes from analysts…