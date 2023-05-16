Home » S&P: companies at risk of bankruptcy are increasing in Europe, but it’s not a warning
Business

S&P: companies at risk of bankruptcy are increasing in Europe, but it’s not a warning

by admin

ServiceMarkets and real economy

According to the rating agency, high-yield delinquencies will rise to 3.6% on the continent in March 2024 (and 5.5% in the worst-case scenario). However, rates will remain lower than the levels reached post-Covid and Italy is in line with the other countries in the area

by Maximilian Cellino

Perhaps we will not reach the harsh recession that many feared a few months ago, in Europe as well as in Italy, but some nodes are destined to come home to roost anyway for businesses. Thanks to the slowdown in growth, the increase in interest rates and the still high level of production factor costs, many of them, the most vulnerable, could in fact be forced to close their doors over the next twelve months.

Defaults are growing, but less than the Covid crisis

The warning comes from analysts…

See also  Lease the Opel Mokka-e privately: This is the best offer

You may also like

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Management of migrants, an embarrassing tragicomedy

The economic operation is recovering and positive factors...

Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These...

Water yes, but in a plastic bottle. Italy...

Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement...

European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy