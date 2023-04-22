Home » S&P confirms Italy’s rating and outlook: “Meloni government prudent”
Business

S&P confirms Italy’s rating and outlook: “Meloni government prudent”

by admin
S&P confirms Italy’s rating and outlook: “Meloni government prudent”

No jolt in sight from Italy. S&P confirms rating and outlook

Standard & Poor’s confirms Italy’s BBB rating and maintains a stable outlook. The rating agency expects Italy’s public debt to GDP ratio to decline in 2023-2026, as economic growth resumes next year, supported by EU investment, external demand and stabilization of terms of trade. This assessment is counterbalanced, according to the report, by the “risk of a reversal in the implementation of fundamental reforms, including those integrated into Italy’s Pnrr, with a consequent delay in EU support”.

S&P expects Italy’s economic growth to slow in 2023 to 0.4% from 3.7% in 2022. “Moderate wage increases in Italy, despite the rise in inflation, they will erode real incomes, while households have absorbed most of the savings accumulated during the pandemic”, specifies the note accompanying the data. In our opinion, observes the rating agency, “the package support for energy, estimated at 2% of GDP for the entire year, will only partially cushion the consequent impact on private consumption, which with around 60% of GDP is a key factor for growth. Furthermore, the recent changes to the Superbonus scheme will limit its adoption and dampen the performance of the sector. We also expect a slowdown in net exports, including tourism receipts, given sluggish eurozone growth, which S&P Global Ratings projects at 0.3% in 2023.”

The 2024 budget law of the government of Giorgia Meloni, evaluates S&P, “it will be important for assessing the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence”. The rating agency underlines that “since the formation of the right-wing coalition government, in September 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pursued a moderate and pragmatic approach towards Europe and fiscal policy, exemplified by the approval of the budget 2023, who has maintained a certain fiscal prudence, in line with his predecessor Mario Draghi”.

See also  Bloomage Bio released 2021 annual report, revenue and net profit hit a new high_Development_Company_Life

Current concerns over former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s health, the report reads, raise “limited political risks”. Indeed, the rating agency maintains that “most of his party, Forza Italia, would probably join the government of the Brothers of Italy if the party were to split”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

AeroItalia closes in profit already from the first...

Home office workers haven’t opened laptops in a...

Migrants, activists against Minister Piantedosi march in Naples....

Geopolitics: That’s how tough the fight for the...

Mps, Widiba grain: Bank of Italy inspectors fear...

Real estate: Danger in building materials – these...

BlackRock: Fink cede il 7% per $25 mln

CDU tax concept: Vice Linnemann wants “fresh air”...

Resolution 6 of 04/17/2023 – Approval of the...

Dear life, one Italian out of 4 declares...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy