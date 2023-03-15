Home Business S&P downgrades First Republic Bank to junk status due to risk of deposit outflows – Xinhua English.news.cn
S&P Global Ratings downgraded First Republic Bank to junk status, citing a high risk of deposit outflows despite government help.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded the bank’s credit rating to BB+ from A-, according to a statement on Wednesday. Earlier this week, S&P placed First Republic Bank on negative watch.

