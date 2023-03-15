Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

S&P Global Ratings downgraded First Republic Bank to junk status, citing a high risk of deposit outflows despite government help.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded the bank’s credit rating to BB+ from A-, according to a statement on Wednesday. Earlier this week, S&P placed First Republic Bank on negative watch.

Editor in charge: Wang Maohua