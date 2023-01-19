S&P Global Ratings announced at this morning’s event “2023 Italy Annual Press Conference” that it estimates a drop in Italy’s GDP of 0.1% over the course of this year. The rating agency added that it expects a recovery in GDP in 2024, with growth of 1%, which should accelerate in 2025 to +1.2%. With regard to inflation in Italy, S&P estimates a slowdown in growth to 6.1% in 2023, 2.3% in 2024 and 2% in 2025.