Home Business S&P Global Ratings estimates stagnation of the Eurozone economy in 2023
Business

S&P Global Ratings estimates stagnation of the Eurozone economy in 2023

by admin

A sharp slowdown in eurozone growth is imminent. This is what the S&P Global Ratings eurozone economic outlook for the third quarter indicates. “An unprecedented deterioration in trading conditions has pushed inflation to record highs and confidence to record lows – remarks S&P -. Consequently, the five consecutive quarters of solid GDP growth, starting from the second quarter of 2022, will give way to two or three quarters of reduced or even less activity ”.

S&P expects the Eurozone economy to stagnate next year (0.3% versus 1.9% previously). For this year, S&P revises its growth forecast up to 3.1% from 2.6% and lowers its unemployment forecasts.

See also  Draghi in Turin in the afternoon No Vax protests are expected in the square

You may also like

5.8GHz is stable! Intel’s 13th-generation flagship i9-13900K can’t...

Sisal, race won in Tunisia. Continue with overseas...

AirPods Pro 2 also overturned, when will Apple’s...

Piazza Affari toned after the elections, with TIM...

Xiaomi Civi 2 full color scheme announced, as...

Tuscany, workers on strike against expensive life

It is revealed that the iPhone 15 “Ultra”...

From Vontobel arrive 8 new Memory Cash Collect...

Sohu Auto Global News|

BMW X1: everything you need to know about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy