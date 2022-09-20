Home Business S&P Global Ratings expects a 16% decline in global sustainable bond issues
Business

S&P Global Ratings expects a 16% decline in global sustainable bond issues

After the strong growth in the issuance of sustainable bonds in recent years, now the situation seems to have changed, in fact, the latest report by S&P Global Ratings highlights a worsening of the scenario. In this regard, the latest report of the rating agency sees a fall in global issues of sustainable bonds and for this reason the forecasts previously made in February of this year have been lowered by 16%.

From this point of view, the analysts of S&P Global Ratings observe that due to the deterioration of credit conditions, the global issuance of green bonds and bonds linked to sustainability have fallen sharply during the current year.

Currently, S&P estimates estimate that total sustainability-related bond issues this year will stand at $ 865 billion, up from the previous February forecast of $ 1.5 trillion.

