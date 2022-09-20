After the strong growth in the issuance of sustainable bonds in recent years, now the situation seems to have changed, in fact, the latest report by S&P Global Ratings highlights a worsening of the scenario. In this regard, the latest report of the rating agency sees a fall in global issues of sustainable bonds and for this reason the forecasts previously made in February of this year have been lowered by 16%.

From this point of view, the analysts of S&P Global Ratings observe that due to the deterioration of credit conditions, the global issuance of green bonds and bonds linked to sustainability have fallen sharply during the current year.

Currently, S&P estimates estimate that total sustainability-related bond issues this year will stand at $ 865 billion, up from the previous February forecast of $ 1.5 trillion.