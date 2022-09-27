“Difficult choices” for the new Italian government, in a context of recession in Europe and in the wake of Italy’s high public debt. This is what emerges from the note from the rating agency S&P Global Ratings, issued yesterday evening, commenting on the outcome of the Italian political elections on Sunday 25 September. Elections that sanctioned the victory of Fratelli di Italia, which became the first party in Italy, heralding the formation of a center-right government led by Giorgia Meloni.

S&P Global Ratings has highlighted the limits of Italy, which has budgetary room for maneuver “limited”in view of the budget law that will have to be passed within the next few weeks, after the formation of the executive.

In fact, Italy has a GDP debt which, by the end of this year, Standard & Poor’s it expects to be just under 138%, against a GDP deficit estimated at 6.3%.

“Despite this, we do not anticipate imminent budgetary risks from the transition to the new government “wrote S&P, adding to estimate one for Italy “Mild recession” in 2023 with a GDP down by 0.1%.

In general, the agency has revised the growth projections of the euro area: the outlook for 2023 of the Eurozone has been cut from 1.9% to 0.3%, while that of 202 has been revised upwards. from 2.6% to 3.1%. In the specific case of Italy, the 2022 GDP estimates have been revised upwards to a growth of + 3.4%, compared to the + 3.1% previously expected, while for 2023 the outlook worsened from 2.1% to -0.1%. For 2024, the outlook is for GDP growing by 1.5%.

The rating agency reiterated the importance of the PNRR of the Draghi government:

“Crucial for the economic recovery (and consequently, indirectly, for the state coffers) of 2023 and 2024 will be if the new government will carry out the reforms of the NRP that will allow “ the disbursement of other European funds. “During the election campaign, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia (Giorgia Meloni) indicated an interest in the revision of commitments “ – recalled from S&P Global Ratings –“From our point of view, any reopening would cause a delay” in the allocation of EU funds and “increase uncertainty about the economic prospects”.

It should be noted that, together with the other rating agency Fitch, Standard & Poor’s rating on Italian public debt is “BBB” with a “stable outlook”.

READ ALSO

Elections deliver Italy to Meloni: market reaction and analyst comments on potential implications on the economy and the BTP-Bund spread

Political elections 2022, the victory of Giorgia Meloni. NY Times fears for relations with the EU and fears cracks in Italy’s support for Ukraine

Elections and spreads: ‘The Meloni government does not cut taxes, yes PNRR Draghi’. Goldman Sachs & Co relaunch Italy debt sustainability alert

2022 political elections: ‘Europe’s biggest fear is that Meloni will trigger a devastating mix of populism and more debt for Italy’

Elections: Meloni rekindles fear of Euroscepticism and aversion to the EU. The outlook on the deficit with the center-right government

Carlo Cottarelli lies Giorgia Meloni on PNRR and loan rate: ‘no more hoaxes’

Goldman Sachs & Co warn Meloni: for the good of Italy and the BTPs, respect the Draghi agenda

The ECB surprises on rates and the TPI anti-spread shield. No ad hoc BTP saves for Italy orphaned by Draghi

Moody’s ruling is awaited, arriving on Friday 30 September: the agency will update its judgment on Italy, which is higher than the junk level, garbage, just one level.

Yesterday the spread between 10-year BTPs and Bunds – parameter that practically monitors the risk in Italy – rose in the final part of trading up to 242 basis points, compared to 231 at the start of the session. The level is the highest since mid-May 2020. Rates on 10-year BTPs jumped to 4.5%, at the highest value since 2013.

The final blaze of the BTP-Bund spread and rates was rekindled by the statements released yesterday by Christine Lagarde, number one of the ECB, which reinforced expectations of further rate hikes, considered by the central bank as necessary to beat inflation.

“We expect to raise interest rates further in upcoming (Governing Council) meetings to bring demand down and prevent the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations “, Lagarde said at the hearing in the Economic Committee of the European Parliament. Lagarde pointed out that “We will regularly evaluate our monetary policy path in the light of incoming information and the evolution of the inflation outlook”. Look at how the number one of the ECB answered a question on the anti-spread shield saves BTP announced in July, the known instrument against the risk of fragmentation of the euro area ‘Transmission protection instrument’ (Tpi). The question was whether the central bank was looking at Italy following the outcome of the political elections. Lagarde reiterated that the anti-spread shield “is not an instrument intended for a specific country”, it goes “from the Baltics to Malta, and to Croatia from January 1st. I don’t have a specific country in mind ”. Furthermore, “it is not the only tool” in the hands of the ECB.