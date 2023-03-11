Hans Königsmann was one of the first employees at SpaceX and was responsible for the safety of the rocket launches for a long time. SpaceX, the Falcon 9 rocket and now Starship are underestimated, he says. In Europe you look at the development, find it interesting, but don’t act.

Space expert Hans Königsmann is surprised that there is no focus on the reusability of launch vehicles in Europe

Dhe aerospace engineer and long-time employee of Elon Musk, Hans Königsmann, sees an ever-increasing gap in space technology between SpaceX and Europe. The world‘s largest rocket Starship, which is about to make its first flight, is a huge milestone, said Königsmann WELT AM SONNTAG. “SpaceX, the Falcon 9 rocket and now Starship are underestimated. You look at the development, you find it interesting, but you don’t act,” said Königsmann.

The new European rocket Ariane 6 is not a technological leap. The reusability of the SpaceX rockets would make their launch cheaper and cheaper. “So there are not many launches left for Ariane 6.” He is surprised that there is no focus on reusability in Europe.

Königsmann welcomed the spirit of optimism in the space industry, which is characterized by many new developments in small rockets. In Germany alone there are three start-ups working on the maiden flight of their new developments. Nevertheless, Königsmann is skeptical: “One probably won’t make it, the market is too small for that,” says the expert.

Königsmann was one of the first employees at SpaceX and was responsible for the security of the rocket launches from 2002 to 2021 as Vice President of Mission Assurance. The 59-year-old now sits on the supervisory boards of the Bremen-based aerospace group OHB and the laser communications company Mynaric.

