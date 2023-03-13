The recent Report to the Parliament of the Information System for the Security of the Republic relating to the year 2022which offers an overview of the information analysis activities conducted in the previous year, has interesting references to the domain cyber and to that space.

Two domains whose interconnection grows hand in hand with their vulnerability, as will be discussed on March 14th in a public webinar with the participation of institutional leaders and industry experts.

Interdependence of new domains

What results from the Italian intelligence report is a general increase in cyber attacks aimed atservice interruption, and attacks aimed at obtaining an economic advantage for those who conduct them. But what is particularly important to emphasize is a growing trend of cyber attacks on critical state infrastructure including that energy, financial and, last but not least, space.

The relationship between the spatial domain and the cyber one is, in fact, great interdependence: if cyberspace is enabled by assets in orbit, space services depend on the activities that take place on the net. However, a strong interdependence also implies one great vulnerability, consequently an important need for prevention, safety and resilience.

Four conditions, three objectives

To conduct a cyber attack, regardless of the target, four conditions must be met: access to the system, system vulnerability, existence of a chain of command and controland forced introduction of ‘bugs’ that damage a software.

In the case of space systems, this may concern three different ‘segments’: that of earth (ground), the space one (space), and the supply chain (supply chain), which allows the production of components and the assembly of the space infrastructure. The level of risk of these three segments depends on their respective vulnerability: the more an asset is deemed vulnerable to a cyber attack, the more likely it is to be the target of an offensive.

The segment generally considered most vulnerable is that ground: this is explained, among other things, by the fact that it can be threatened at both the network and equipment level, and by the frequent absence of appropriate security measures cyber securisation. Particularly exposed are also the various elements that make up the spatial supply chain, where, during the production phase, components can be inserted, for example backdoors to be used when necessary. The space segment, on the other hand, is considered more ‘cyber-secure’: it has limited access points, is based on technologies with high security requirements and, in most cases, the satellites are completely isolated from the network.

A multidomain conflict

The same interdependence between the spatial and cyber domains can translate into vulnerability. In case of cyber attack on a space systemin fact, there is a real risk that the service itself for which the system is used will be severely compromised.

A similar dynamic took place in the early hours of the conflict currently underway in Ukraine, demonstrating the link between the two domains and making the vulnerabilities of space systems to the cyber threat even more evident. The moment the invasion started, the russian attack was already started in the cyber domain, to hit the space services needed by Ukraine. The objective was to bring malfunctions and disruptions to the ground infrastructure of Satpart of an American satellite communications company.

The attack created widespread disruptions, primarily to the Ukrainian armed forces and in particular to the command and control and air defense capabilities, affecting thousands of network connection terminals and some European companies including energy service providers . In addition, along the entire border with Ukraine and in some areas close to theenclave Of Kaliningrad there have been disturbances of global satellite positioning signals, brought about through electronic warfare instruments.

The EU approach

Aware of the nature of space as a ‘value target’ on which a number of key services depend, the European Union has recently recognized the nature of space as critical infrastructure. The NIS2 Directive, which came into force at the beginning of 2023, in fact highlights the interdependencies between space and the functioning of contemporary societies and economies, with potential cascading effects and persistent negative impacts on the internal market. What’s more, the EU Policy on Cyber Defence of November 2022 underlines the dependence of defense systems on space services and the growing exposure to the cyber threat.

A threat from which it is necessary to defend the entire European space program, in particular following the expansion of the program itself towards the new pillar of communication and secure connection IRIS2. In this context, it is hoped that the perimeter of action of theEU Agency for the Space Programme (Euspa), in terms of greater collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), which in turn is equipping itself with a Cyber-Security Operations Center led by Italian industrialists.

The role of NATO

The cyber threat to space is also a relevant issue for NATO. Although it no longer has ownership structures, the Alliance manages infrastructures on the ground and within the framework of its own Overarching Space Policy in 2023 launched theEagle initiative for sharing satellite data between 16 Member States, Finland and Sweden, using government and private satellites.

On the other hand, during the Nato Cyber Defence Pledge 2022 meeting in Rome, Secretary General Stoltenberg warned of real and growing cyber threats underlining the recent cyber attacks against satellites, critical infrastructure and government departments in the context of the war against Ukraine. Very topical topic, on which the Atlantic Alliance is called to reflect also within the newborn Allied Space Center of Excellence, hosted in Toulouse and whose signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding took place in January at the Ministry of French defense.