Space, NASA entrusts Bezos with the development of a second lunar lander | Video

Houston, May 20. (askanews) – After Space X’s Starship, NASA, the American space agency, has announced that it has entrusted the private space company Blue Origin, headed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, the contract to continue the development of a second lunar lander, the “Blue Moon” which will be used to transport the astronauts of the Artemis program to the Moon starting – if all goes well – from the Artemis V mission, scheduled for 2029. The team led by Blue Origin – which includes Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Draper, Astrobotic and Honeybee Robotics – will invest over 7 billion in the project. The “sustainable” vehicle, with liquid hydrogen and oxygen fuel (LOX-LH2), chosen by NASA and built by Blue Origin will have to shuttle between the station Gateway, the space base in cislunar orbit and the Moon, more or less every 30 days, for the construction of the first lunar outpost in history; a permanent base at the South Pole of our natural satellite, where there are deposits of water ice which, in the future, could also be used to produce propellant for spaceships, directly on the Moon. This choice by NASA comes after that of Starship of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2021 and which is now being tested not without some “normal” initial difficulties but with continuous and encouraging progress. Even the Blue Moon will have to prove its reliability with a series of tests, including a real descent on the unmanned lunar soil. “With today’s announcement, we’re making a further investment in the infrastructure that will pave the way for the first humans to land on Mars,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, while Jeff Bezos said on Twitter: “Honored to be on this journey with NASA to land astronauts on the Moon, this time to stay. We will fix the problems and make the LOX-LH2 a storable propellant combination, for all deep space missions.”