Space power Europe is running out of Ariane rockets

The “space power” Europe falls into a black hole – it suddenly has no more launchers for its satellites

Getting on in years, the European launch vehicle Ariane 5 will be launched on Friday for its last mission. Extremely embarrassing: The successor Ariane 6 is not ready. Elon Musk likes to jump into the gap.

An Ariane 5 rocket launching from Kourou.

Bild: Keystone

Europe once saw itself as a “space power”, as EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Bréton liked to say. It owes this to its carrier rockets, which start from Kourou in the equatorial overseas territory of French Guiana. Ariane 5 had dominated satellite launches around the world for the past 27 years – it was simply more solid and safer than its US, Russian, Chinese or Indian competitors.

