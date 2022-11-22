Good news for Italy’s space ambitions, which has signed an important agreement with France and Germany. This was announced in a ministerial note.

Great start to the Agency’s Ministerial Conference

Space Agency (ESA), which takes place today and tomorrow in Paris. Indeed, Ministers Bruno Le Maire for France, Robert Habeck for Germany and Adolfo Urso for Italy signed a joint declaration on the future framework for the use of European launchers during a meeting held before the opening of the summit.

“The declaration – stated Minister Urso – recognizes the need to rebalance the model which has so far governed the use of the two European launchers, Ariane6 and Vega C, in which Italian industry plays a leading role”.

“In particular – added the minister – the hope is a more reasonable distribution of ESA funding which takes into account the risks assumed by the Vega C ‘prime contractor’ and which guarantees the right return to the entire Italian space supply chain and to other Member States contributing to the success of the two launchers”.

The three ministers also agreed on the opening of the European commercial market to the new mini launchers which, in the future, will also be able to benefit from institutional orders from ESA.

“This agreement is crucial”, according to Minister Urso, “in the context of the future European space strategy, today at the center of the ESA ministerial, also in light of the effects caused to the sector by the conflict in Ukraine and to adequately respond to American competition and the challenge Chinese. This is how European strategic autonomy is built on a sector in which future global balances are decided” – concluded the minister.