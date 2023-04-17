Space X: Musk postpones the launch of the “Starship” rocket system

The Starship missile system dpa

The largest rocket system in space history was to be launched into space on Monday. It’s called “Starship”. Space X aborted the project shortly before launch.

The reason was a problem with a valve in the rocket.

Another test start is possible in 48 hours at the earliest. Musk commented on Twitter, “We learned a lot today.”

The first test flight of the largest rocket system ever built in space history has been postponed at short notice. The rocket system “Starship” of Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX was supposed to take off on Monday in Brownsville, Texas for a first short test flight. However, shortly before the scheduled launch, a problem with a valve surfaced and SpaceX decided to postpone the test launch, according to the company’s livestream and Twitter.

Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

Another test start is possible in 48 hours at the earliest – when exactly this should take place was not yet clear. “The team is working towards the next available opportunity,” said SpaceX. The “Starship” rocket system – consisting of the approximately 70-meter-long “Super Heavy” booster and the approximately 50-meter-long upper stage, also called “Starship”, is intended to enable manned missions to the moon and Mars in the future. The “Starship” system is designed in such a way that the spaceship and rocket can be reused after returning to earth.