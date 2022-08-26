The founder of SpaceXElon Musk, and the CEO of T-Mobile, Mike Sievert said their companies are working to “put an end to mobile dead zones “ and will launch a new satellite-enabled mobile service Starlink second generation and T-Mobile bandwidth. In other words, every person in the United States will soon be reachable even in the most remote areas.

Starlink is comprised of a network of satellites that SpaceX launched into low Earth orbit and designed to deliver high-speed Internet to remote locations around the world. SpaceX has launched more than 2,700 satellites to support this network.

Starlink V2, launching next year, will transmit direct to mobile phones, eliminating dead zones worldwide — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

From the stage in Boca Chica, Texas, where the SpaceX space base is located, on Thursday night, Sievert said that T-Mobile will dedicate a “slice of its midband PCS spectrum “ to be integrated into the Starlink satellites that will be launched next year. T-Mobile users will be able to use messaging, MMS and some messaging apps, from remote points in the lower 48 states, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, and even some remote points in the water. Additionally, T-Mobile plans to include the service in its most popular mobile plans, but hasn’t disclosed specific pricing yet.

Musk claimed that the service will work with Starlink’s second generation satellites, which have very large antennas and will be able to transmit directly to a cellphone or mobile phone. The service will not require mobile users to purchase a new phone. Musk said that during or after a natural disaster, even if all cell towers are eliminated, the planned service should work.

“This service will not have the kind of bandwidth that a Starlink terminal will have, but it will allow you to send messages, it will allow images to be enabled and if there are not too many people in the cellular area, you can also potentially have video service as well”. We will not read any more of these tragedies that happened in which people got lost and if only they could have asked for help, everything would have been ok ”. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said.

T-Mobile will also offer the “roaming reciproco”, so that overseas visitors to the United States can use the connection if they partner with SpaceX to enable the service globally. Musk and Sievert have invited overseas carriers to join their alliance.

T-Mobile stock closed slightly up 1% at $ 147.07 on Thursday, a relatively moderate market reaction.