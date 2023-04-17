SpaceX cancels first test flight of giant rocket Starship at the last minute

Dhe US aerospace company SpaceX has canceled the planned first test flight of its giant Starship rocket at the last minute. That’s what a SpaceX representative said on Monday during the live broadcast of the planned launch of the most powerful space rocket ever built. There will be a new attempt to start on Wednesday at the earliest. SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote on Twitterapparently a valve is frozen.

The 120 meter high rocket was supposed to have lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Monday. Musk had previously spoken of a “very risky flight”. In February, almost all of the rocket’s engines were successfully fired for the first time during a test at the rocket base.

Starship consists of a 50 meter long space shuttle and the 70 meter high Super Heavy rocket. Musk hopes to fly humans to the moon and Mars with Starship. He already has a contract with the US space agency Nasa for a manned moon landing for 2025. Further trips should also be possible.