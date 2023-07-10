SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Set to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites Visible from Puerto Rico

Title: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch to be Visible from Puerto Rico

Subtitle: Rocket carrying Starlink satellites set to provide satellite internet

Date: [Insert Date]

A Falcon 9 rocket from the SpaceX company is scheduled to launch from Florida late Sunday night, and its trajectory towards Puerto Rico means it is expected to be visible from the entire island. The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites into space as part of a constellation aimed at providing satellite internet services.

The launch is set for 11:58 p.m., and shortly after takeoff, it is expected to be visible to the naked eye from both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico as it ascends into space. Eddie Irizarry, the scientific disseminator of the Sociedad de Caribbean Astronomy (SAC), explained that if the launch occurs as planned, observers in Puerto Rico will be able to spot the rocket between 12:05 and 12:07 a.m., looking towards the Northwestern horizon.

During the final part of the sighting, around 12:07 a.m., viewers will be able to witness the separation of a small object, which indicates the completion of the second stage of the rocket’s propulsion. This moment is of particular interest to scientists and engineers who are closely monitoring the test launch.

While the launch is currently scheduled for Sunday night, the possibility of a postponement to Monday night exists. If the launch proceeds as planned, the rocket will be passing at a height of 112 miles (180 km) over Puerto Rico during its observation period.

Even if the sky is somewhat cloudy, there is still a possibility of catching a glimpse of the rocket, as visibility towards the northwest horizon is all that is needed. Nelson Ortega, the vice president of the SAC, encourages residents to keep an eye out for this exciting event.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, also spoke about the launch, referring to it as an “exciting test launch for Starship.” He further stated that valuable insights would be gained from the launch, which would contribute to the development of future launches in a few months’ time.

The launch can be watched via live stream, providing an opportunity for space enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike to witness this important event.

