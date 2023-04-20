SpaceX: Musk’s “Starship” rocket explodes on the first test flight

With “Starship”, the largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel took off on a test flight for the first time on Thursday. However, shortly after launch, the unmanned rocket exploded. Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX still rates the test as a success.

Elon Musk’s “Starship” from SpaceX should take off from Earth for the first time. The rocket is designed for 100 passengers. The test flight was unmanned. Shortly after the start there were technical problems. The rocket began to tumble and had to be blown up.

Dhe unmanned “Starship” giant rocket from the US aerospace company SpaceX exploded on its first test flight. The largest and most powerful rocket ever built took off on Thursday from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. However, about three minutes after launch, the 120-meter high unmanned rocket began to lurch and finally exploded. At this point, the first stage of propulsion should have separated from the “Starship” space shuttle.

Elon Musk’s private space company still rated the test as a success. SpaceX spoke in the short message service Twitter of a “rapid unplanned breakup before the stage separation”. “Teams will continue to evaluate data and work towards our next flight test,” the company added.

SpaceX engineer Kate Tice said the rocket successfully took off from the launch pad. This is what SpaceX was hoping for. Musk himself congratulated his employees on Twitter on an “exciting test start” and announced that they would try again soon: “We have learned a lot for the next test start in a few months.”

NASA congratulates SpaceX

“Starship” – consisting of the approximately 70-meter-long “Super Heavy” booster and the approximately 50-meter-long upper stage, also called “Starship”, is intended to enable manned missions to the moon and Mars. The “Starship” system is designed in such a way that the spaceship and rocket can be reused after a successful return to earth. The upper stage had already been tested on its own several times, but this was the first combined flight test of the entire missile system.

The first rocket stage, called “Super Heavy”, would crash into the Gulf of Mexico, and the spacecraft would continue eastward, traversing the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans, and then touch down near Hawaii. The whole flight should only take an hour and a half. But after a few minutes, the test ended with an unplanned breakup.

The test flight had been eagerly awaited. A first attempt to start was aborted on Monday due to technical problems a few minutes before the start.

The system, which is around 120 meters long in total, should be able to transport well over 100 tons of cargo in the future. The rocket is powered by 33 “Raptor” engines that run on liquid methane and liquid oxygen. The system should be able to be refueled in space. With the SpaceX “Starship”, the US space agency Nasa wants to bring astronauts to the moon. SpaceX hopes to one day get to Mars.

Nasa boss Bill Nelson congratulated SpaceX on the first test flight despite the explosion. “Every great success in history has required a certain amount of calculated risk, because with great risk comes great reward.” NASA is excited to see what SpaceX learns from the first test flight and looks forward to the next test.