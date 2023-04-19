SpaceX prepares to launch 21 satellites. But still no Starlink listing

SpaceXthe US aerospace company, is today preparing to launch the Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the rocket that will allow Elon Musk to bring other 21 second generation Starlink satellitesbringing the internet to the whole world.

Next generation satellites

This mission is known as “Starlink 6-2“, and foresees the low orbit launch of the Starlink V2 Mini designed and built by SpaceX. In detail, the Starlink V2 Mini are equipped with improved internet antennasable to offer a communication capacity about four times higher compared to previous generations of Starlink satellites, known as version 1.5. In this sense, the Starlink V2 will be able to transmit signals directly to mobile phones.

Despite their name, Starlink V2 Mini satellites are heavier (800 kilograms) and more than four times the size of older Starlink V1.5 satellites. These satellites in the company’s plans were to be brought into orbit with the Starship rocketbut the latter is still being prepared to make its first test flight in space, so SpaceX has begun launching these second-generation satellites on Falcon 9 rockets, adapting the V2 Mini to rockets available from the company.

The first group of 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites was launched on February 27 on a Falcon 9 rocket and like all Starlink launches, the Falcon 9 rocket released the satellites into orbit about 230 miles (370 kilometers), with the satellites after separating from the rocket deploying their solar arrays, then using their onboard propulsion. to reach an operating altitude of over 300 miles (500 kilometers).

Meanwhile, SpaceX continues to postpone the test launch of the new and more powerful Starship rocket with the next launch attempt which is currently scheduled for tomorrow Thursday 20 April.

Does Starlink go public?

Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate that Starlink, the unit of SpaceX that offers low-latency satellite internet service, is considering an initial public offering, as billionaire Elon Musk head of SpaceX has repeatedly said so in the past.

In the last few hours, a tweet by Musk from February 2021 has gone viral on Twitter, in which the billionaire stated that “once we are able to reasonably predict the cash flow, Starlink will do the IPO”.

Since then, Starlink has made considerable progress, proving to be a useful and fundamental tool even in cases of natural disasters or in the event of geopolitical tensions (see the war in Ukraine, a situation which made Musk’s satellites are essential for maintaining communications in the country under attack).

The Twitter user noted that in 2022 Starlink contributed $1 billion to SpaceX’s revenue, also recording the first quarter of positive cash flow last year, a factor that in all probability will allow the company to make profits in 2023.

To date Starlink’s internet service has over one million subscribers and has launched more than 3,500 satellites, numbers still growing.

How much is Starlink worth?

Talks for a potential Starlink IPO already began in early February this year, when SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell reportedly told the Commercial Space Transportation 2023 conference that Starlink would report profit this year, after generating cash flow positive in the last quarter of last year.

However, this is not the first time that Starlink’s IPO has been talked about, in fact, Musk first said it in September 2020, when he stated that “the IPO will probably be in several years, when revenue growth will be smooth and predictable”.

According to the latest analysts’ estimates Starlink once publicly traded could be worth $100 billion, although as we said we will have to wait another 1 or 2 years before taking home some shares in the company.

Russia tries to sabotage Starlink

Meanwhile, according to US intelligence Since the first days of the war, Moscow has been working on systems to sabotage Starlink satellites in Ukraine.

In detail, Russia is experimenting with Tobol electronic warfare systems in an attempt to disrupt Starlink’s functions in Ukraine,

Last spring, Musk wrote on Twitter that Starlink had demonstrated its resilience against “jamming & hacking” attempts. Starlink has proved vital for the Ukrainian military, which relies on laptop PCs to communicate since the Russian military managed to disable other communications equipment, including Ukrainian army radios and cellphones.