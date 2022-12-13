Home Business SpaceX, valuation takes off: Musk’s space enterprise reaches 140 billion dollars
SpaceX, valuation takes off: Musk's space enterprise reaches 140 billion dollars

SpaceX, valuation takes off: Musk’s space enterprise reaches 140 billion dollars

The SpaceX of Elon Musk makes the price and sets it at 140 billion dollars, up from the 127 of which it was credited in July.

The news comes from the financial agency Bloombergaccording to which the price would have been fixed – as reported by anonymous sources familiar with the dossier – in the context of the hypothesis of offering preferred shares, but it is not yet clear whether it is starting to raise capital.

