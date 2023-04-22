Home » SpaceX’s latest rocket test exploded and disintegrated 4 minutes after liftoff | Hypebeast
SpaceX led by Elon Musk officially launched the largest rocket in history (nearly 400 feet high) in Texas earlier. It is expected to last for 1.5 hours of flight. The explosion over the Gulf of Mexico, the host of the live broadcast called it an “unplanned high-speed dismantling”, and the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been provided.

SpaceX mentioned in a statement: “Through tests like this, we will learn from what we learn and move towards success, and today’s test will also help us improve the reliability of Starship and help SpaceX seek to survive on more planets.” Possibilities.” In addition, Elon Musk also pointed out on social media: “Congratulations to the SpaceX team for completing the exciting launch test of Starship and learning a lot for the next test in a few months.”

