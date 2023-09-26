Spacies: Cro’s cereal startup comes away empty-handed at DHDL

“I don’t like the structure, I’m out” – this is how DHDL lion Carsten Maschmeyer punishes Spacies. Rapper Cro believes in the corn flake startup. Why not the lions too?

Cro’s real name is Carlo Wabel, he owns 30 gold records – and 10 percent of the corn flake startup Spacies. Spacies/Svenja Ava

Eating cereal with a mask – that’s possible if your name is Cro and you’re the brand face of Spacies, a startup for low-sugar cereal.

Spacies was in the lion’s den on Monday evening. Despite star support, the startup left the show without a deal. That doesn’t worry them, says Spacies founder Carsten Hinzer in an interview with Gründerszene. He sees his cornflakes in the supermarket “at the beginning of next year at the latest.”

The young entrepreneur founded Spacies in September 2021, and a short time later he brought Rouven Kosel on board. The two founders had the company builder behind them Crealizewho remains invested with almost 30 percent in Spacies.

Carsten Hinzer (l.) and Rouven Kosel present Spacies Protein cereals without sugar. They are hoping for an investment of 200,000 euros for eight percent of the company shares. RTL / Frank W. Hempel

We reach Hinzer in preparation for the broadcast on Monday: “We will most likely have a bit of reach,” says the 27-year-old, and they want to make the best possible use of it. Being visible on television is probably always part of the motivation to pitch at DHDL, says Hinzer – “but we would have liked to have had a lion on board.” How did he fail?

First of all, Hinzer and Kosel are entering an attractive market. Germany is a breakfast country. A third of Germans consider breakfast to be the “most important meal of the day,” according to a representative survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the dpa at the beginning of 2023. Breakfast is a must, especially for young people: only two percent of 18 to 24 year olds go without it. Muesli is particularly popular. Young Germans eat this twice as often as their parents’ generation, who prefer hearty foods.

Kellogg’s today, Spacies tomorrow? The startup is entering an attractive market – young people particularly enjoy cereal for breakfast. Spacies / Svenja Ava

Another result of the study: Breakfast is a trend meal; it goes through changing fashions. What used to be gruel is now porridge. The message of Spacies fits the concept: What was once Kellogg’s could be Spacies tomorrow.

“Future Breakfast” – that’s what it says on one of the boxes that are on the DHDL stage for the Spacies pitch. Their design is somewhat reminiscent of the look of the Gorillas bags. Inside is the reduced-sugar alternative to Froot Loops and Choco Krispies.

The Maschmeyer family also ate it for breakfast for a while – “not entirely aware that we were actually only eating dried, painted sugar – so it was rubbish,” says the investor. Spacies should actually be a good match.

In fact, there is also praise from Maschmeyer. They like the concept of the founders, which is tailored to space, and who guide investors from “Planet Childhood” to “Planet Retail” with space-heavy language images.

Children’s breakfasts “should actually be on the candy shelf,” says Rouven Kosel – because they consist of up to a quarter of sugar. The latter is true: Frootloops contain 25 grams of sugar per 100 grams. Spacies contain around one gram of sugar for the same amount of cornflakes. Maschmeyer nods. In addition, Spacies courts its target group with 40 grams of protein. This includes the 16-year-old fitness freak as well as the 38-year-old father who wants to relive his childhood, says Hinzer: people who were looking for a breakfast that doesn’t make them have to choose between “nutritious” and would have to choose “tasty”.

During the tasting by the lions there is a crunch and crunch in the studio – “super awesome taste experience” praises Nils Glagau. Investors particularly emphasize the good consistency: “crunchy,” says Ralf Dümmel.

The lions initially seem enthusiastic about the branding and the taste of the low-sugar Spacies cornflakes. RTL / Frank W. Hempel

The Spacies cornflakes come in eight flavors so far – two have been added since the DHDL admission: in cooperation with the rapper Cro.

All varieties are based on the same recipe – only the flavors vary. They achieve the sweetness with “on the one hand sweeteners and on the other hand sugar substitutes, polyols”. And the protein? Currently whey protein, but they are working on a vegan version.

The panda mask rapper (“Easy”, “Never gone”), who holds over 30 gold records, approached Spacies via email. He discovered Spacies through an Instagram ad, says Hinzer in an interview with Gründerszene. Cro now acts as a kind of creative director for Spacies. He is highly committed as an investor, contributes numerous designs, organizes photo shoots and produces advertising videos. Spacies accompanied Cro on his tour of Germany, placed their product on the sidelines of the concerts, and saw their commercials on the big stage.

The colorful packaging (Cro is largely responsible for the design, says Hinzer) is similar to that in the supermarket – only Spacie’s cereals have so far only been sold online. To get into retail, they need the lions, say Hinzer and Kosel. They offer eight percent company shares for 200,000 euros. Cro holds ten.

High costs – unsavory ownership conditions

Despite the crunch: the lions gradually lose their appetite. On the one hand, there is the proud purchase price of the product: 240 grams of cornflakes currently cost Spaces 7.45 euros (more than when the show was recorded). The competitor Kellogg’s offers its Frootloops for 3.91 euros – for 375 grams. Even the Seitenbacher muesli creations are almost half the price per kilo.

Despite the high price, Spacie’s margin – the difference between cost and sales – is currently only 38 percent. “That’s not nearly enough,” says Löwe Tillman Schulz. Even the margin of 60 percent targeted for the future is “tight,” emphasizes the investor.

He does not consider the product to be “marketable” at this price. He fears an “endless reel” until he, as an investor, ever “gets his money back” – and is out.

Maschmeyer: “That’s too much company builder for me”

There is also the Cap Table from Spacies: It shows the list of shareholders and thus the ownership structure of a company. At Spacies they are relatively complex. The two founders now hold 52 percent of their startup together – at the time the broadcast was recorded, these shares were still held by their company builder Crealize. He now “only” holds around 29 percent. Several business angels have also invested five to seven percent, the founders say in the show. Both Crealize and Cro would always be superior to a possible lion investor.

Given this structure, Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dümmel, Dagmar Wöhrl and Nils Glagau one after the other reject the startup.

What does that mean for Spacies?

Hinzer defends the high price: after all, 30 grams of their product actually fills you up – unlike the cheaper flakes from big names like Kellog’s or Nestle. By entering the trade, they still want to lower the price, says Carsten Hinzer in an interview with Gründerszene. “As soon as we get into the food retail sector, we will lower our prices,” says Hinze on the phone. With regard to the margin, progress has been made in recent months – also thanks to growing demand and the corresponding increase in production. By July, Spacies said it had sold more than 170,000 packs of cornflakes – “and then there was the Cro-Launch,” emphasizes Hinzer. In May, when DHDL was included, 80,000 packs were still sold.

The 27-year-old says he doesn’t want to give more details about the production. He sees more and more free riders who are entering the market with protein mueslis themselves. Some with a similar branding – the space motto is his very personal childhood theme. Hinzer remains optimistic: “We have a great, honest brand and the best product.”

