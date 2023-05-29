Spahn calls for the immediate abolition of the pension at 63

“It should be abolished immediately and replaced by a better disability pension.” The specialists who had retired earlier were now “bitterly” missing.

According to a study by the research institute “Prognos” on behalf of the “Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft”, which is available from the picture, contributors will have to pay an additional almost 140 billion euros by 2035 for early retirement without deductions. In addition, according to the authors, the gap in skilled workers would be around 10 to 20 percent smaller without a pension at 63.

Retirement at 63 “exacerbates the shortage of skilled workers”

INSM Managing Director Thorsten Alsleben: “Retirement at 63 not only costs the contributors billions, it is also at the expense of all pensioners who do not receive comparable preferential treatment. In addition, this early retirement exacerbates the shortage of skilled workers. Retirement at 63 no longer fits in with the times and must be phased out by the end of 2030 at the latest.”

“Retirement at 63” is the option that has existed since 2014 to draw a pension early without deductions for long-term insured persons. The Federal Institute for Population Research announced in December that people in Germany are increasingly retiring early.

Employer president had also called for a retirement age of 63

According to this, many leave the labor market at the age of 63 or 64 – well before the standard retirement age. According to the institute, in 2021 almost every third person would access an old-age pension via the “Retirement at 63” route. The calculations were based on the microcensus data on the development of labor force participation.

At the end of the year, employer president Rainer Dulger also called for retirement from the age of 63 in its current form to be abandoned. “Retirement at 63 led to a brain drain,” Dulger said at the time. Many highly qualified workers are no longer available because of the retirement age of 63 – this has weakened the companies.

FDP Vice Johannes Vogel calls for a “self-determined, flexible retirement age” in the “Bild am Sonntag”. Everyone should be able to decide for themselves when to retire. “If you work longer, you get a bigger pension,” he said.