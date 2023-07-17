Spain after 23 July

In recent years the Spain it has become one of the most polarized countries in the world, after Argentina and the United States. The climate that reigns in these weeks of aunprecedented electoral campaign in the heart of summer he’s proving it. The country is split in two, the political debate is often without substance and the possibility of reaching agreements that break the two blocs is nothing more than a chimera.

Debates, polls, screenings

The televised debate between the candidates of the two main parties – the Socialist Pedro Sanchezoutgoing premier, and the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo – held last July 13 made it even more evident. The candidate of the Partido Popular (PP) used the technique of Gish gallopcolloquially known as the “machine gun of lies”, to avoid talking seriously about anything and destroy the opponent.

But let’s take a step back. Next July 23, the Spaniards will return to the polls just two months after voting in local elections. These are early elections called by surprise by Sánchez after the landslide victory of the right on May 28 last year. The socialist leader has attempted to shuffle the cards, recover the political initiative and remobilize the progressive electorate with the bogeyman of Vox’s far-right entry into the control room. A bogeyman, on the other hand, more than real not only because Vox has increased its ratingsbut also why the PP has signed government agreements in four regions without breaking down and over a hundred municipalities with the party led by Santiago Abascal. In some cases, such as a Valencia e in Estremaduracoalition executives are being formed in these days, which add up to the one already existing in Castile and Leónwhile in others, such as in Balearics and in Aragonthe PP governs in the minority with the external support of Vox, after the signing of specific programmatic agreements.

Vox and Ppe: the “Nosferatu government”

The key question, though, is whether the strategy that Sánchez is playing nearly all of his chips on works. The average of the polls of the last few weeks would say that not that much. The PP would be firmly in first party with 33% of the votethe socialists would place second with 28%, while for the third position the fight would be very open between Vox and Summarthe radical left-wing platform led by the outgoing Labor Minister, Yolanda Diaz, and formed by a combination of progressive forces including Unidas Podemos. Both parties are given around 13%. With these numbers in hand, the right could have a majority in parliament and Feijóo could take office in the Moncloa building with Abascal as vice president. It would be what a former PP leader, José María Lassalle, called the Nosferatu government.

However, the last word has not been said: not only because polls have to be taken with a grain of salt, but also because 30% of Spaniards will decide their vote in the last days of the electoral campaign and in some constituencies the last seat at stake will be decided by a handful of votes. It will also be important to understand how much abstention will weigh bearing in mind that the vote is taking place in the heart of a torrid summer. However, one fact is indicative: postal voting has more than doubled compared to the past, with over 2.5 million requests. We will see.

In this regard, and returning to the Trumpist or Bolsonarist-flavored strategies adopted not only by Vox, but also by the PP, Feijóo even went so far as to question the reliability of postal voting and postal management. The radicalization of the popular is a fact. The slogan of Feijóo’s campaign is, literally, “derogating Sanchismo”, i.e. not only throwing out of Moncloa a president considered a traitor to the Spanish nation – for the external support he obtained on some laws from Catalan and Basque separatists -, but canceling all the laws approved in the last three years on gender violence, LGBTI rights, historical memory, social policies.

That said, the PP already feels like a winner and in this electoral campaign he is pressing the accelerator with the hope of obtaining a victory beyond expectations. That is to steal consensus from both the extreme right and the center, with the justification of useful vote and of a stable executive. There are no doubts, in fact, that the objective of the Popular Party would be to be able to govern alone. Unlike in the past, however, an absolute majority of a single party is no longer a real scenario in a politically fragmented Spain. Feijóo therefore hopes that the correlation of forces with Vox will be as favorable as possible for the PP so as to “oblige” Abascal to external support.

Sanchez and Sumar: The “Frankenstein government”

But the scenarios, as mentioned, can also be other. If the right-wing does not reach 176 in the Cortes of Madrid, the PP would have no other possible allies with which to agree a government or even obtain external support. Difficult, but not exactly impossible, in that case a re-edition of the left-wing majority that has governed the country in this legislature, i.e. a minority government between the PSOE and Sumar which would need the external support of various regionalist and nationalist formations. It’s what the right has called the governo Frankenstein. An executive who, despite the complex international context marked by the pandemic, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, has successfully carried forward the progressive agenda it had promised and achieved more than satisfactory results at a macroeconomic level.

“Third party”

Between Nosferatu and Frankenstein, however, there is one last scenario to keep in mind: electoral repetition. If the right-wing does not reach 176 and the left-wing fails to maintain the seats won in 2019, parliamentary arithmetic would become a difficult puzzle to solve. In a nutshell, if the votes of Together for Catalonia, the Catalan independence right-wing party led by Carles Puigdemont, Sánchez would not be re-elected, but at the same time an alternative majority would be impossible. This is what happens when a country is so polarized: tertium non datur.

At the end of the fair, therefore, everything will depend on the left-wing electorate: will he go to vote or will he prefer the beach? Because there is no doubt that the right-wing electorate, both that of the PP and that of Vox, is hyper-mobilised. And, mind you, why what the Spaniards decide will also weigh in Europe. Not only because a right-wing victory would confirm the ultra-conservative trend we have seen in recent months – from Italy to Greece, passing through Sweden and Finland – but also because a Feijóo-Abascal executive would strengthen the proponents of an agreement between the EPP and the far right in Brussels. We will obviously have the answers on the evening of July 23rd.

Copertina EPA/JUANJO MARTIN’s photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

