Spain announces package against high inflation: zero VAT on basic necessities

Spain announces package against high inflation: zero VAT on basic necessities

High inflation weighs heavily on the lives of citizens all over the world and governments are trying in their own way to run for cover. The last measure in chronological order is the one taken by Spain by Pedro Sanchez has announced a new package of measures worth 10 billion euros to fight inflation in 2023, bringing total aid to 45 billion euros since the beginning of 2022 .

As reported by Reuters, the package includes a one-off bonus of 200 euros for around 4.2 million families with an annual income of up to 27,000 euros, the zeroing of VAT on basic foodstuffs and the extension of tax relief for energy bills through the first half of next year.

