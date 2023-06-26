Home » Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the EU
Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the EU

For the second half of 2023, Spain will succeed Sweden in the rotating presidency of the European Union. On Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s agenda, among the topics to be pursued in these six months, are the reindustrialization, ecological transition, social justice and European unity. Euractiv also writes of the Spanish government’s willingness to reach an agreement for an ambitious pact on the management of migratory phenomena.

However, the Spanish presidency will inevitably be influenced by the general elections to be held on 23 July

Cover photo EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

