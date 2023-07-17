Title: Spain Provides the Majority of Cuba’s Imports in 2019, Despite Challenges

Introduction: Despite ongoing political conflicts and economic sanctions, Cuba’s gross domestic product has been steadily growing over the past decade. Spain emerged as Cuba’s largest import partner in 2019, supplying around 20% of all imports. However, access to international brands and products in Cuba remains limited, with a privileged candy store in Havana being a rare exception.

Body:

1. Economic Growth and Dependance on Imports:

– Statista data reveals a remarkable 60% increase in Cuba’s gross domestic product between 2009 and 2019.

– Positive growth rates in real GDP were observed over the majority of this period.

– Despite this growth, Cuba still heavily relies on imported products.

2. Spain’s Dominance in Imports:

– Spain emerged as Cuba’s most important import partner in 2019.

– Around a fifth of all imports into Cuba were provided by Spain.

– The dependency on imported goods is a consequence of the US embargo, severely limiting exports and inflating import costs.

3. A “Privileged” Candy Store in Cuba:

– A TikTok video posted by @S Francisco Sosa showcased a rare Cuban candy store that offers internationally recognized brands.

– Products such as Doritos, Winis, Chupa Chups, M&M’s, Cheetos, and Coca-Cola are available for purchase.

– However, these imports come at high prices compared to their value in other countries.

4. Cultural Fascination on TikTok:

– Cuban culture continues to capture the attention of foreign Internet users.

– A TikTok video posted by @matrioshkacubana highlighted the unique experience of going to the cinema in Cuba, gaining millions of views.

Conclusion: Cuba’s economy has shown significant growth despite the challenges posed by political conflicts and economic sanctions. Spain has emerged as the country’s primary import partner, providing a substantial portion of all imports. While limited access to international brands remains the norm, a rare candy store in Havana offers Cuban consumers the opportunity to purchase well-known products. The TikTok platform has served as a window into Cuban culture, with videos showcasing various aspects of everyday life gaining widespread attention.

