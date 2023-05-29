Spain faces its ‘political earthquake’

The local elections on 28 May they caused a real political earthquake in Spain. Not only because the right won hands down, but also because the socialist prime minister came as a surprise Pedro Sanchez he summoned early elections for next July 23rd. In less than 24 hours, the president of the coalition government formed by the socialists and the left of Unidas Podemos drew the political consequences of the vote: he thus decided to bring forward the legislative elections initially scheduled for December, putting an hasty end to the legislature.

Sánchez’s objective is twofold. On the one hand, regain the political initiative, wrong-footing the adversaries and thus avoid prolonging what some already foresaw as a large agony. On the other, try to (re)mobilize the progressive electorate after the success of the right. In fact, it should be taken into account that in the coming weeks the majorities will have to be determined in the regional assemblies and in the municipal councils that went to the vote yesterday. Except in a few cases where the right-wing Partido Popular (PP) won an absolute majority, the Spanish conservatives will have to reach agreements with the extreme right of Vox. The formation led by Santiago Abascal has increased its consensus in this electoral round, becoming the third or fourth party in the various regions with percentages ranging between 7 and 17% of the votes. Faced with this scenario, will left-wing voters who stayed at home this May 28th allow the far right, allied with Meloni, Orbán and Trump, also enter the cabinet in coalition with the popular ones?

Sánchez has decided to play it heads or tails. Either he saves what can be saved and manages to keep himself in government in alliance with the left and with the external support of various regionalist and nationalist formations, primarily the Catalans and the Basques, as has been done in this legislature, or he loses, more or less worthily. Tertium non datur. The move, courageous and risky at the same time, coincides moreover with the beginning, next July 1st, of the Spanish presidency of the European semester.

The conservative wave of administrative offices

This May 28 was voting in all municipalities and in twelve out of seventeen regions. With a slightly lower participation than in 2019 (from 65.2 to 63.9%), the populars kept the strongholds where they already ruled and they conquered most of the regions and large cities of the Iberian country. TO Madridhistoric stronghold of the right, the victory was overwhelming with the absolute majority both in the municipality and in the region where the star of Isabel Diaz Ayuso representing the more radical wing of the party.

The left loses the governments of theAragonOf Valenciafrom the Balearicsfrom the Canariesfrom the cantabria and ofExtremadura where the PP will however need the votes of Vox. The socialists maintain only three regions: Asturias, Castile-La Mancha and Navarre, in the latter case in coalition with the Navarrese nationalists. If we add to this the five regions that did not go to the vote last Sunday (Andalusia, Galicia, Castile and León, Catalonia and the Basque Country), the Spanish map turns bluethe color of the people’s people: only in the last two regions are there nationalist governments with a more or less progressive imprint.

Similar is the scenario regarding i common. The right recovers practically all the large and medium-sized cities it lost in the last decade (Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Murcia, Cadiz, Granada, Gijón) and maintains its ramparts (the aforementioned Madrid, Malaga, Zaragoza, Alicante, Oviedo, Santander). The socialists improve their results only in Catalonia where they are confirmed as the first party at the regional level and can return to government in the main Catalan cities, albeit in coalition. The battle was heart-pounding in the case of the jewel in the crown, Barcelona, ​​in which Xavier Trias, candidate of the Catalan right-wing nationalists, narrowly won, while Ada Colau – who governed for the last eight years – finished third, just 140 votes from the socialist Jaume Collboni who could become the new mayor in the event of a progressive agreement.

The only other exception are i Basque country where the nationalists won the elections, engaged in a close fight for regional hegemony between the centre-right of the Partido Nacionalista Vasco and the pro-independence left of Eh Bildu. It is worth remembering that both parties have supported the Sánchez government in this legislature.

A result already written?

Having said all this, the result of the legislation would seem to have already been written. The scenario of one PP-Vox majority it’s probable, but we’ll have to see if Sánchez’s play changes things. The Populars led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo managed to convert the administrative offices into a referendum south progressive government, mobilizing all their electorate who voted nationally and not locally. Now Sánchez takes up the challenge and asks the Spaniards the same question in other words: in recent years, GDP has grown, unemployment has fallen, social policies have increased as never before and dialogue has been rebuilt in Catalonia, do you want it to return in government the right, moreover supported by Vox?

It should also be taken into account that the electoral system for legislative elections – a proportional system corrected with the d’Hondt law which penalizes smaller parties, but not regionalist parties – is not the same as for administrative elections and that in 2019 the victory of the left in the administrative elections had been narrow in many municipalities and many regions. Compared to four years ago, the PSOE lost a total of only 400,000 voteswhile the PP, which surpassed the socialists by 750,000 votes, was able to benefit from the disappearance of Ciudadanos, whose consents – about 2 million – were completely absorbed by the popular ones.

The weak point of the progressive coalition was Unidas Podemos that failed even to break the 5% barrier in key regions such as Valencia and Madrid, making any progressive majority impossible. The daughter formation of the Indignados paid off without a doubt the end of a political cyclewhich began with protests against austerity policies during the Great Recession, but also the internal tensions between Podemos, led in the shadows by Pablo Iglesias, and Sumar, the new platform launched by Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz.

The only hope for Sánchez is that We can and sum up come to an agreement quickly and bring back to vote the voters lost along the way in recent years. The mission is difficult, but not impossible. On July 23rd we will have the answer.