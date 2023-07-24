Spain, Ibiza’s Pacha sold for 320 million to the king of Dubai hotels

Listen to the audio version of the article

The well-known hotel and entertainment chain Pacha Group of Ibiza was sold for around 320 million euros to Five Holding of Dubai, owned by the Indian-born hotel developer Kabir Mulchandani. To sell is the private equity fund Trilantic Capital Partners, managed by some former bankers of Lehman Brothers (including the Italian Vittorio Pignatti Morano), who had taken over the Pacha group in 2017 from the historic founder Ricardo Urgell.

Over the course of almost fifty years, starting from the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza (more precisely from Sitges), the group has grown in the hotel, restaurant and entertainment sector with the brands Lio, Destino, Casa Pacha. An expansion that took place in Spain (Formentera, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca) but also abroad: London, Munich, Mykonos. There has been no lack, with only partially successful attempts, of extension raids of the Pacha brand in clothing and perfumes.

According to rumors about the sale – also confirmed informally in Il Sole 24 Ore, but not yet made official by the parties – the Trilantic fund would retain ownership and management of the activities of Lio, the restaurant-cabaret chain, and would allocate part of the resources collected to the development of the brand with openings in Miami, Las Vegas and Dubai inside entrepreneur Mulchandani’s Five Lux Hotel, with which a real partnership would therefore be launched. The rest of Pacha Group’s assets would go to Five Holding of the fifty-year-old real estate developer converted to the hôtellerie, as part of a growth plan in Mediterranean Europe announced by the entrepreneur after his successes in Dubai. Main target: the millennial clientele who, according to him, place travel among the income destination priorities.