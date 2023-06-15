Home » Spain-Italy where to see it? Rai or Sky? TV, live streaming and trainings
Spain on Mancini’s Italy road in the Nations League semi-final (photo Lapresse)

Spain-Italy, the time has come for the semi-final of the Nations League: Mancini’s Azzurri chasing a trophy after the joy of victory at Euro 2020 and the burning disappointment of being eliminated from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. In case of success with the Red Furies it will be the final against Croatia (third place in the last World Cup) who beat the Netherlands 4-2 (also scored by Atalantino Pasalic and former Ballon d’Or player Modric). Spain-Italy where to watch it: TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Azzurri match.

Spain-Italy where to see it on TV

Spain-Italy live tv clear up Rai 1 starting at 20.45 with commentary Of Albert Remedy and technical commentary by Antonio DiGennaro (on the sideline Tiziana Alla). And on pay TV the semi-final of the Nations League will go on Sky Sport One. commentary Fabio Caressa and comment by Beppe Bergomi (sideline Marco Nosotti and Peppe Di Stefano)

Spain-Italy where to watch it in streaming

Spain-Italy can also be followed in live stream su RaiPlay, SkyGo e NOW TV.

Spain-Italy probable formations

ITALIA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Zaniolo, Immobile, Raspadori. CT: Mancini.
Subs: Meret, Vicario, Darmian, Buongiorno, Toloi, Spinazzola, Cristante, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Frattesi, Gnonto, Retegui.

SPAIN (4-3-3): Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Gavi; Asensio, Joselu, Dani Olmo. CT: From the Source.
Subs: Raya, Simon, La Normand, Garcia, Zubimendi, Canales, Morata, Ansu Fati, Pino, Rodrigo, Navas.

Referee: Vincic (Slovenia)

