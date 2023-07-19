Home » Spain, other than the Olive tree. Sumar, the alliance of 20 small parties of the Sx against Vox
Lacks less than a week to the crucial vote that awaits the Spain next 23 July. The eyes of all Europe will be focused on these elections, considered a crucial junction in view of next year’s Europeans and beyond. There election campaign – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the final rush is starting: braving the heat waves (45° yesterday in Catalonia), on Sunday we will vote to renew the Cortes and, if the forecasts are confirmed, for a radical change of government. All the pollsters, except one very close to the socialist premier Pedro Sánchezsay Alberto Nuñez Feijóo’s People’s Party (PP). clearly ahead of the Psoebut without the mathematical certainty of conquering the absolute majority of 176 seats.

But the Movement could come to the rescue of the outgoing premier summer by Yolanda Diaz. The Minister of Labor has managed to create an alliance between all smaller parties of the left similar to the one set up by study program, the olive tree. But this group matters 20 acronyms and could prove decisive in stopping the ultra-right of Vox. The latest polls, before the electoral stop, gave the two parties paired at 13%.

