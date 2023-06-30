Spain, “Yo soy Elly”: Schlein and the Meloni-style rally to push Sanchez

Spain, Schlein and the challenge to Meloni: “Yo soy Elly” for the socialists

Elly slime he decided to imitate Melonsthe secretary of the Democratic Party wants to make a rally in Spain to push the socialists ahead of the elections on 23 July. The idea is to imitate Meloni, but instead to address the ultra-right of Vox will speak to the voters of the left Spanish. “Yo soy Giorgia”, will become “Yo soy Elly”. While she was busy at Bruxelles for the PSE summit, Schlein spoke with Pedro Sanchez, remotely. The Spanish premier – we read in Repubblica – was the great absentee at the socialist summit, but apologised: everything will be played out in less than a month. On July 23 in Spain we vote, the right seems to have the wind in its sails. And since it will be a testing ground that everyone in the PSE family is looking at, Sanchez has asked a few colleagues for a hand, via telephone. Also a Schlein.

Meanwhile a video message, which – continues Repubblica – the secretary of the Democratic Party has agreed to do. And maybe, in the coming weeks, even a rally from Spain. The idea is circulating in the Nazarene in these hours. The staff discuss it, crossing the schedule. With a video or with a real rally, the suggestion is to reply to the catchphrase by Giorgia Meloni from Madrid. “The far right is on the move,” warned PSE president Stefan Loefven to German chancellor Olaf Scholzto Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and to several socialist leaders, including slimewho then spoke with the Portuguese Antonio Costa.

