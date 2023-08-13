Spalletti-Antonio Conte for the after Mancini in the national team. But Grosso checks out

Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte

Spalletti or Antonio Conte, the hot names for the national team that bids farewell to Mancini

The post-Mancini era in the national team suddenly begins. In the coming days, the FIGC will announce the new coach who will have to lead the Azzurri towards theEuro 2024 in Germany (to defend title won in 2021 at Wembley in the final against England) overlooking the 2026 World Cup in USA (Mexico and Canada): World Cup that hasn’t seen Azzurri shirts since 2014 in Brazil (after the flops in the qualifiers for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022). Who will be the new coach?

The two hottest names at the moment are those of Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte. The now former Napoli coach is back from a great championship won in the shadow of Vesuvius, he is free, he could decide to interrupt his sabbatical year and in the past he had made it clear that he was fascinated by the idea of ​​leading the national team.

Similar situation for Antonio Conte who left Tottenham in recent months and for him it would be a return to the blue. As coach, he had led Italy to the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championship, lost with great bad luck on penalties against Germany. The idea of ​​resuming the role of technical commissioner does not displease him.

Perhaps Max Allegri could also have entered the race, if Mancini had left at the end of the next European. Now the time is not ripe, with the coach from Livorno who is about to start the season at the helm of Juventus.

National, check Fabio Grosso

Behind them are some otusiders. In these hours the name of Fabio Grosso has popped up and, according to Alfredo Pedullà it is an idea “sponsored by Gabriele Gravina”. The penalty man who made Marcello Lippi’s Italy world champions in the 2006 final against France has been a coach for a few years and after leading the Juventus spring team he has worked his way up: from Bari to Verona, passing through Brescia and Frosinone (conducted in Serie A).

National team, from Cannavaro to Gattuso, the outsiders for the race to coach the national team

In the background the names of other former world champions who coach today: da Daniel De Rossi a Fabio Cannavaro but to Philip Inzaghi. Without to forget Gennaro Gattuso which is free on the market after the experience at the helm of Valencia. Further back in coach racing Vincenzo Montella, Gianfranco Zola and Andrea Stramaccioni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

