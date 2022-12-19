Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation doesn’t stop the desire for toasts: made in Italy sparkling wines are on their way to being protagonists of the festive table. According to the analysis of the Unione Italiana vini-Ismea Observatory on the consumption of sparkling wines for the holidays, 341 million bottles of Italian sparkling wine will be uncorked between Christmas and New Year’s, both in Italy (95 million) and, above all, abroad which absorbs now 3/4 of total sales.

The tow of the United States, Germany and the UK

2022 will therefore close with a record in sales but not only: the production of Italian sparkling wines is approaching one billion bottles (970 million), for a value of 2.85 billion euros, of which around 2 billion in exports. Growth was driven by demand in the key markets of the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, but also consolidated and emerging markets, such as Canada, Sweden, Japan, Eastern Europe and France, increasingly attracted by Italian bubbles (+25% growth by volume in Champagne Country).

Prosecco takes the lion’s share

According to the estimates of the Observatory of the Italian Wine Union and Ismea, Prosecco (between the Doc and the two Docgs of Conegliano and Colli Asolani) will play the lion’s share during the holidays, thanks to an impact on production that today has arrived 70% of the sparkling wines bottled in Italy and a propensity to export that makes it the most marketed tricolor agri-food product in the world, with an overall estimated value for 2022 that exceeds 1.6 billion euros.

Excellence throughout Italy

«But alongside the armored Prosecco – they explain to the Italian wine union – and the double-digit growth of Trento Doc, the increasing numbers of Asti and the confirmation of Franciacorta, there are hundreds of productions (or micro-productions) that in these years have developed in every region of Italy to witness the effervescence of the typology throughout the boot: from Oltrepò to Alta Langa, from Trebbiani to Verdicchio, from Moscati to Falanghine to Grechetti; from Malvasia to Grillo, from Nero d’Avola to Negroamaro to Durello, to Vermentini and many others».

101 million bottles on the tables for the holidays

Productions which in 83% of cases are with denomination of origin (while just 6% are Igt) and which this year will mark a more contained growth compared to the last few years, but which consolidate their driving role in favor of all the sector in a certainly less brilliant period for still wines. For 2022, the estimated production growth is 6%, with an increase in exported volumes of 8% and a minimal, but still positive variation (+1%) in domestic demand. During the holidays, around 101 million bottles will be uncorked in Italy, of which almost 6 million are imported (+3% volume) and 95 million Italian bubbly (+1%). On the other hand, the consumption trend abroad improved (+8% volumes), at about 246 million bottles.