SPD wants to stagger heating subsidies – Geywitz on the other hand | free press

SPD parliamentary group leader Mützenich would like the heating subsidy to be graduated according to income. In the opinion of Minister of Construction Geywitz, an individual examination would take too long.

The federal government and the SPD parliamentary group disagree on how the planned heating replacement should be funded. “It’s no secret that we Social Democrats want to stagger the support provided for in the law according to income,” said parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich of the “Rheinische Post”.

Building Minister Klara Geywitz, on the other hand, confirmed in the newspapers of the Funke Group: “We want the citizens to get their funding for heating quickly.” An authority would have to be established for an individual income and asset check. That would take time, said the SPD -Politician.

Mützenich suggested excluding people from the funding who now have to pay the solidarity surcharge because of high incomes. “These people don’t need the money from the state, and there would be a lack of it elsewhere. I would be happy if our two coalition partners would recognize that,” said Mützenich, referring to the FDP and the Greens.

Habeck was willing to compromise

The SPD parliamentary group leader also proposed a “free flat rate” for all homeowners for heating and energy advice. Mützenich did not say how the flat rate should be structured. So far, energy consultations have been subsidized by the state up to 80 percent. There is a maximum of 1300 euros.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said more generally: “In the parliamentary process, we will carefully examine whether there is still a need for improvements in terms of social cushioning. We won’t let anyone down,” said the deputy of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck was willing to compromise. “Transitional periods can be negotiated, social cushions can be increased,” said the Green politician to the editorial network Germany. “You can look at the income limit again.” The most important point of the Building Energy Act, an extensive ban on installing new oil and gas heating systems, is non-negotiable. “That’s the core of the law, it can’t be destroyed – we don’t need it without it.” (dpa)