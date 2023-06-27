Home » Special examiner may examine possible Cevdet-Caner mesh at Adler
Special examiner may examine possible Cevdet-Caner mesh at Adler

The Protection Association of Capital Investors (SdK) applied for the appointment of a special auditor who would clarify at least the most relevant, questionable processes at Adler Real Estate AG. Two deals with companies by people close to Cevdet Caner should be examined in more detail. However, the court rejected this because the transactions date back years. However, the special auditor may examine, among other things, whether Cevdet Caner influenced the business of Adler Real Estate AG to the detriment of the shareholders in 2021 and whether Caner or persons close to him have enriched themselves. Stefan Kirsten, the chairman of the board of directors of the Adler Group, had always said that from a governance point of view there were some questionable things at Adler. But they did not find any evidence of criminal offenses.

