Bestselling author Matthias Weik describes the bitter reality of a country that has lost touch with the world leaders – and threatens to slip further.

The shortage of personnel in Germany is steadily increasing. More than half of German companies have difficulties filling vacancies. The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce assumes that around two million jobs will remain vacant in Germany, with over 2.6 million unemployed. As early as 2022, there was a shortage of more than 340,000 workers in mathematics, IT, natural sciences and technology – in short: MINT.

According to the Bitkom industry association, more and more staff are missing for the digitization of the economy. There is a lack of IT specialists across all sectors. At the beginning of 2022, Bitkom reported 96,000 vacancies for IT specialists. According to Statista, by the end of 2022 there were already 137,000 IT specialists. With reference to the Future of Jobs Report, the Boston Consulting Group expects that Germany will lack around 1.1 million specialists in computer science and mathematics by 2030. Without skilled workers there is no energy transition and on top of that there is a threat of a massive economic downturn, a loss of value creation and prosperity.

Germany urgently needs skilled workers, but global competition has broken out for them. When globally sought-after, highly qualified experts leave their families, their circles of friends and culture, and their homeland, they do so primarily to earn money and to provide their families with the best possible environment.

Why should they come to Germany of all places?

A country whose language they mostly do not speak and in which there is a tax system that is hostile to high performers and not internationally competitive. High labor costs make Germany unattractive as a business location for employers – as do the low net income of employees for urgently needed specialists from abroad.

Germany already has one of the highest taxes and duties in the world. While the top tax rate in Germany is 42 percent and already applies to income over EUR 55,961 per year and income from EUR 274,613 per year is taxed at 45 percent, the situation in the USA, for example, looks fundamentally different.

For example, in the United States, single incomes over $89,075 to $170,000 are taxed at 24 percent, incomes over $170,050 to $215,949 are taxed at 32 percent and over $539,899 are taxed at 35 percent. The top tax rate of 37 percent only applies from USD 539,900. Computer scientists in Switzerland and the USA currently earn twice as much or often much more than in Germany with a much lower tax burden.

Why should highly qualified specialists immigrate to Germany?

A country with a poorer research environment than, for example, the USA, Switzerland or Australia? In a country that is not characterized by its entrepreneurial and start-up friendliness. A country with a grueling and insufficiently digitized bureaucracy (Germany scores worse than Greece when it comes to digitizing public services), which destroys jobs and prevents new technologies and innovations. In short, which makes Germany unattractive as a business location.

Why should they immigrate to a country that ranks 43rd on the global crime index, where police and emergency services are attacked, where a third of women and 60 percent of men are still “very safe” to use public transport at night unaccompanied or feel »rather safe«, in which open-air swimming pools have to be guarded by security and the entrances to Christmas markets have to be protected by bollards.

Why should they leave their country and immigrate to a country that has been left behind in terms of education, where the proportion of young people without basic school skills is 23.8 percent according to the ifo Institute for Economic Research, where less than 44 percent of school principals have their Consider teachers to be technically and pedagogically competent to integrate new technologies into the teaching process in a meaningful way and where not a single university is among the 49 best universities in the world?

Which globally sought-after expert intends to immigrate to a country in which the health and elderly care system is sewn to the brim and in the future there is a threat of care collapse in hospitals and old people’s homes. A country in which millions of unskilled and low-skilled people have immigrated in recent decades, while hundreds of thousands of highly-skilled people have emigrated – three quarters of emigrants from Germany have a university education.

In a country whose »energy transition« has given its citizens and the economy some of the highest electricity prices in the world for years and has damaged Germany as a business location – with the result that in November and December 2022 most of the electricity was generated by the coal-fired power plants known as CO2 polluters .

A country that is becoming more and more expensive compared to its major economic competitors, the USA and China, and is constantly losing its attractiveness and competitiveness, and which is threatened with deindustrialization on an unprecedented scale. A country with dilapidated roads, bridges, rail networks, switches, waterways, locks, poor internet connections, unpunctual trains and from which by the end of 2022 not a single one of the 100 most valuable listed companies came from. 62 are from the US with eight companies in the top 10. 15 were from China.

All European countries together also have 15 companies. Five of them come from France, four from Great Britain, three from Switzerland and one each from Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Why should they come to Europe, a continent which in 2007 was still the dominant world region on the stock exchanges and which has long since passed its peak. In 2007, 46 of the world‘s 100 largest companies were from Europe, compared to just 32 from the US and just 17 from Asia.

Why should they immigrate to a country where the purchasing power of its currency is gradually disappearing and the savings and pensions of its citizens are being pulverized on a daily basis. Their central bank does not even come close to fulfilling its core mandate of monetary stability. In the last five years alone, the euro has lost 14 percent against the US dollar and Swiss franc. Whose currency is rapidly degenerating into a soft currency, while the US dollar remains the undisputed dominant currency on the world market for gas, oil and numerous other goods. For a country with few natural resources like Germany, a weak euro means imported inflation.

A country in which ideological ways of thinking in politics have often supplanted rational thinking and a sense of reality and in which numerous politicians are inspired by the vision of saving the world and, with a moral finger raised, try to convert them without realizing that the German Energy, tax, digitization and migration policies are no longer perceived as trend-setting in the international context.

It is therefore not surprising that Germany is not considered attractive among foreign skilled workers. Furthermore, skilled workers do not feel particularly comfortable in Germany. According to a survey by the largest global expat network InterNations at the end of 2022, Germany ranks far behind in 42nd out of 52 reported places.

The urgently needed highly and highly qualified specialists will certainly not come to Germany in large numbers. On top of that, well-trained young people will also turn their backs on Germany in the future. On the one hand, Germany is attractive for unskilled and low-skilled people, and on the other hand it is unattractive for highly and highly qualified specialists. Should politics continue to act as before with regard to migration, energy, digitization and education policy and should Germany remain a high-tax country, the problem of the shortage of skilled workers will certainly not be solved, and not only in the particularly promising IT sector.

Matthew Weik has been involved in finance for over two decades. With five bestsellers in a row, he has been one of the most reliable bestselling authors in the field of economics and finance for years. His sixth book will be published on March 29, 2023 “The billing”. Matthias Weik does not describe himself as a pessimist, optimist or even alarmist, but as a realist.

