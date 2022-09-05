Led by China Shipbuilding Group Haizhuang Wind Power Co., Ltd. and jointly developed by relevant units, the “Fuyao” floating wind turbine floating body platform is equipped with a 6.2 MW anti-typhoon type I wind turbine. A symmetrically distributed catenary chain mooring is fixed.The picture shows the final assemblyThe first domestic deep-sea floating wind power equipment “Shuyao” is waiting to be towed at Maoming Guanggang Wharf (drone photo).Photo by reporter Liu Dawei

With the establishment of China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd., China Logistics Group Asset Management Co., Ltd., etc., recently, the optimization and structural adjustment of state-owned capital have been accelerated. As the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises enters the final countdown, the professional integration of central enterprises continues, and the operation at the level of listed companies is also ushering in a period of strategic opportunities. Industry insiders predict that there will be huge space for professional integration in the future, and energy, equipment manufacturing, steel, logistics and other fields may be accelerated.

Frequent integration

China Inspection and Certification (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CCIC”) and China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement in Beijing on August 25 to start the professional integration of their inspection and testing enterprises, and Simultaneously carry out the equity diversification reform of CCIC.

CCIC is the only comprehensive quality service organization among central enterprises that focuses on “standards, inspection, testing, certification, and measurement”. Founded in 1998, General Technology Group is an important state-owned enterprise directly managed by the central government.

“The two companies, China Automotive Research Institute and Inspection and Testing, which are affiliated to the group, joined CCIC through reorganization and integration, and entered the main track of industry development. They will gain a higher development platform and greater growth space, which will help the business become stronger and better. Make it bigger.” Yu Xubo, chairman and party secretary of General Technology Group, said that for General Technology Group itself, this professional integration is conducive to further focusing on the main responsibility and main business, and concentrating resources to strengthen and optimize machine tool equipment, medical and health care. and other core main businesses, further play the role of state-owned capital investment companies, and enhance the core competitiveness of the industry.

This is not an exception. Recently, the specialization and integration of central enterprises has continued to promote the continuous optimization and adjustment of the layout and structure of the state-owned economy.

On August 18, China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. was officially unveiled. This new company is jointly funded and established by China Grain Reserve Management Group Co., Ltd. and COFCO Group Co., Ltd. through equity cooperation on the basis of some grain storage enterprises of COFCO Group. Substantial steps have been taken.

On July 28, China Logistics Group Asset Management Co., Ltd. was established, opening a new chapter in the professional integration and unified centralized management of China Logistics Group’s asset resources. In the next step, the asset management company will successively receive the relevant assets of the group, laying the foundation for the follow-up professional governance, professional revitalization and disposal and professional asset management.

On July 25, China Mineral Resources Group Co., Ltd. was established, which will effectively enhance the supply guarantee capability of my country’s important mineral resources, and is of great significance for ensuring the security of the industrial chain and supply chain and promoting high-quality development.

“At the current stage, the main direction of structural optimization and structural adjustment of state-owned capital has shifted from strategic reorganization among central enterprises to specialized reorganization and integration of similar or similar businesses, and closely related upstream and downstream businesses within and between central enterprises. , to promote the main responsibility and main business to be more focused and the industrial structure to be clearer.” Liu Xingguo, a researcher at the Research Department of the China Enterprise Confederation, said that in the second half of the year, the professional integration of state-owned enterprises will show a trend of accelerating progress, and the industry fields involved will be wider and the level of participation will be wider. Wider and more detailed.

High-quality assets are concentrated in listed companies

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the functions of listed companies, scientifically coordinate various resources, and flexibly adopt methods such as issuing shares to purchase assets, non-public issuance of stocks, and mergers and acquisitions through share swaps, so as to promote the concentration of high-quality assets in listed companies, and effectively improve professional integration work. Effect.

Wind data shows that as of September 1, the number of M&A announcements issued by listed companies held by central enterprises was 50, involving 45 listed companies, most of which were companies in the energy, building materials, military and other industries.

On August 23, China Dynamics and China Shipbuilding both issued announcements, opening the curtain on the integration of China Shipbuilding Corporation’s diesel engine business. According to the announcement, CSSC Diesel Engine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Dynamics, will use its own equity as a consideration to carry out the acquisition of diesel engine power business from China Dynamics, CSSC, CSSC and China Shipbuilding, with a total transaction consideration of 22.63 billion yuan.

On the same day, Chinalco disclosed that the company plans to acquire 100% of the shares of Pingguo Aluminum Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the controlling shareholder Chinalco Group, for 1.887 billion yuan. A month ago, Aluminum Corporation of China just announced that it intends to acquire 9% of Yunnan Aluminum shares held by Yunnan Metallurgical Group Co., Ltd. in cash through a non-public agreement.

On August 13, Sinoma International announced that it is planning to issue shares and pay cash to purchase 100% of the equity of Hefei Cement Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. held by China General Research Institute of Building Materials Co., Ltd. and raise supporting funds.

While promoting the concentration of high-quality assets in listed companies, central SOEs also focus on the overall situation of state-owned assets, strengthen central-local coordination, and promote professional integration through a combination of free transfer, transfer by agreement, new joint ventures, asset replacement, and cross-shareholding. .

“Since this year, more and more state-controlled listed companies have implemented integration and reorganization.” Li Jin, chief researcher of the China Enterprise Research Institute, said that the current reorganization and integration of central enterprises has shown some new features, and the platform-based professional and precise integration has significantly accelerated. With dominant enterprises as the main body, there are more and more internal replacements through free transfers and paid acquisitions. The cases of high-quality assets mainly based on spin-offs have been injected into listed companies have greatly increased.

Release the dividends of integrated operation

How to further promote the professional integration in the next step? At the special promotion meeting on consolidating and deepening the reform of state-owned enterprises in three years to make up for weak points, Weng Jieming, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, emphasized that the next step is to focus on the intensity, breadth and depth of professional integration. effort. It is necessary to continue to vigorously promote the concentration of resources in the main business enterprises, advantageous enterprises, and “chain-long” enterprises, encourage more enterprises and regions to form a new pattern of “one enterprise, one enterprise, one enterprise and one enterprise”, so as to achieve clear business segments, “small scattered weak” “The problem is basically cleared. It is necessary to actively explore the integration space between central enterprises and central and local governments across enterprises, levels and regions, and promote the optimal allocation of resources in a wider range. It is necessary to strengthen the deep integration after integration and fully release the dividends of integrated operation.

Industry insiders pointed out that with the deepening of the professional integration of central enterprises and the implementation of the implementation plan for the improvement of the quality of listed companies, the listed companies controlled by central enterprises in many fields will increase their capital operations, and the injection of high-quality assets into listed companies is also expected to increase.

In May this year, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission issued the “Work Plan for Improving the Quality of Listed Companies Controlled by Central Enterprises”, which proposed to implement classified policies and precise efforts within 3 years to promote listed companies’ internal strength and external image, and strive to be prominent and excellent in the main business of the capital market. An example of strong development, perfect governance, and honest management. According to the requirements, central SOEs must submit each group’s work plan for improving the quality of listed companies to the SASAC by the end of August, and conduct a comprehensive acceptance evaluation by the end of 2024.

“The reform of state-owned enterprises continues to advance, and the upsurge of power asset securitization may come.” Wang Lei, a researcher at Zhongtai Securities, said that under the impetus of this policy, the power central enterprise group will further systematically sort out unlisted and listed resources, and gradually combine the actual situation. Unlisted high-quality assets will be injected into listed companies in a planned way, or listed separately, and will prudently explore the spin-off and listing of eligible multi-sector listed companies.

Li Kongyi, an analyst at Shanxi Securities, pointed out that in the past three years, especially since 2021, many central SOEs have taken the lead in restructuring or integrating at the group level. The operation at the listed company level has ushered in a period of strategic opportunity and has begun to gradually enter the implementation stage. It is recommended to focus on Shipbuilding, electrical equipment, automotive and defense industries. (Reporter Wang Lu)