Record year for Spectrum Markets, the pan-European certificate market, which today released the complete Business Update for the year 2022, which shows solid and continuous growth. In detail, in 2022, the trading volume grew by 68%con 1.42 billion traded certificates compared to 848 million the previous year. This volume was achieved through almost 3.5 million exchanges, 38% of which has occurred outside the traditional hours (i.e. between 5.30pm and 9am CET).

Dax40, S&P500 and Nasdaq100 the most traded indices

In 2022, the86.9% of certificates exchanged have been on the indicesil 6.8% on currency pairs5% on commodities, 1.1% on individual stocks and 0.2% on cryptocurrencies, which were introduced in May 2022.

The top three underlying markets traded were the DAX 40 (26,7%), l’S&P 500 (22.4%), and the NASDAQ 100 (14,4%).

In addition, Spectrum reported the total value of order book revenue, which reached i 3.33 billion euroswith an increase of +147% compared to 2021.

In 2022, the third full calendar year of business for Spectrum, the company unveiled several initiatives and achieved major milestones, including the launch of the first cryptocurrency certificates in Europeavailable 24/5 on a regulated trading venue.

New collaborations

In the first half of the year, the company also announced important collaborations in terms of connectivity with SIA (part of the Nexi Group) ed Euronext Securities Milanthe Central Securities Depository in Italy, in addition to welcoming two independent Italian investment banks, Equita and Intermonteas direct members of the Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF).

In the second half of the year, Spectrum announced two more initiatives, including more significant partnership with Société Généraleas a new issuer of listed certificates offered in Spain and the Nordic countries, and with iBrokerthe Spanish online multi-product broker specializing in derivatives, which allows individual investors in Spain and Italy to trade leveraged instruments 24/5 on our regulated trading venue.

These partnerships demonstrate Spectrum’s integrated and pan-European approach and significantly consolidate its growth trajectory, bringing new sources of volume and strengthening its “plug and play” infrastructure in Europe.

“The past twelve months have been very positive for us, we have made great progress with regards to our growth plans, posting another record year which is testament to the hard work of the entire Spectrum team and the continued support of our partners and members,” he comments Nicky Maan, CEO di Spectrum Markets.

“We’ve already made some big announcements in 2022 and, looking to the future, the 2023 will be dedicated to the further development of our trading venue: In addition to improving and extending connectivity options and infrastructure, we aim to welcome more members and explore new product opportunities,” adds Maan.