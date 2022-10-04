Spectrum Markets e Intermonte announce the launch of the zero commission trading initiative. Thanks to this proposal, the large network of Italian financial institutions connected to the independent investment bank will have, until the end of 2022, the possibility of offering their individual clients the opportunity to trade certificates on Spectrum without commissions.

The initiative is possible thanks to the optimized structure of Spectrum Markets, which eliminates all unnecessary costs, including transaction fees, fees for market data and those for connectivity. reducing entry barriers to trading. Pan-European market members directly benefit from Spectrum’s commission-free trading facility and therefore have the ability to pass this significant cost reduction on to their clients.

“Intermonte was the first Italian broker to join Spectrum Markets and is the first to allow zero-commission trading, in line with Spectrum’s vision of breaking down barriers to access to trading for individual investors. We welcome Intermonte’s initiative and we are very proud to be part of this change taking place in the sector “he says Christophe GrossetEuropean Sales Director di Spectrum Markets.

“This initiative allows our clients to trade certificates listed on Spectrum Markets without commissions. It is one of the joint projects that we are carrying out, together with a campaign designed to support Sightsavers, a non-profit organization active in the fight against diseases that can lead to blindness for adults and children all over the world: for each transaction carried out through Intermonte, a contribution proportional will be donated to the association, to underline the social role that industry can play ”he declares Gianluca ParentiHead of Digital Division & Advisory di Intermonte.