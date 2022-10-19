In the third quarter of 2022, the positive dynamics of trading volumes continued, reaching an all-time high for the quarter. This is what emerges from the third quarterly update of the year communicated by Spectrum Markets, the pan-European certificate market. In particular, 401 million certificates were traded from July to September 2022, up 102% compared to 198 million last year. This figure underlines the steady growth of the company, signaling how market uncertainty has not deterred trading on Spectrum, with individual investors using available tools to hedge their portfolios. These dynamics led to a total value of turnover of 836 million euros in the third quarter, an increase of 136% over the same period last year.

Strong demand for traditional after-hours trading

There was also strong demand during the quarter for off-trading hours, which they consistently account for more than a third of the negotiations on the venue. Spectrum is open to trading from 11pm CET on Sunday to 11pm CET on Friday, giving investors access to trading at any time of the day or night, allowing them to seize the opportunities that arise on some underlying.

In the second quarter of 2022, 36.1% of individual transactions took place outside the traditional hours (ie between 17:30 and 9:00 CET). 86.7% of the certificates traded involved indices, 4.1% commodities, 7.9% currency pairs, 1% shares and 0.3% cryptocurrencies; the most traded underlyings were DAX 40 (27.9%), S&P 500 (22.9%) and NASDAQ 100 (13.4%).

Important news coming soon

“I am very pleased to announce another very positive quarter, in which we have reached a new high in the volume of certificates traded on Spectrum. We continue to pursue our ambitious growth plans and look forward to being able to release important news for our business by the end of the year, “he explains. Nicky Maan, CEO di Spectrum Markets.

“We are pleased to see that European individual investors continue to appreciate the opportunity to trade certificates transparently and at any time of day, and that the growing commitment we have seen in recent years shows no signs of weakening. In the next months we will further expand our range of products and partners and we will continue to develop our ‘plug and play’ trading infrastructure across Europe, thus offering connected brokers and issuers a new trading experience, ”adds Maan.