iBroker, the Spanish multi-product and derivatives online broker, is today joining the pan-European certificate market as its newest member. Individual investor clients of iBroker will thus be able to benefit from the expansion of the product offer and also trade the certificates through Spectrum Marketsboth in Spain and in Italy.

Access to pan-European volumes in a single order book

By joining Spectrum, iBroker will add i Turbo to its product range, which currently includes US and European listed derivatives (futures and options), as well as OTC products (CFDs and Forex). Investors will be able to trade at any time of day, five days a week, using the broker’s cutting-edge platforms, including web-apps, smartphone and tablet applications, and advanced integrations with third-party charting tools such as TradingView or Visual Chart.

Since Spectrum uses a single pan-European ISIN for each instrument listed on the venue, all iBroker trading volumes executed on the trading venue, in Spain and Italy, will be consolidated into a single international order book, allowing investors to access a wider pool of liquidity. Transactions will be settled through Euronext Securities Milan by leveraging existing connectivity to simplify iBroker’s access to Spectrum’s plug-and-play trading infrastructure.

Significant potential for certificates in Spain

“Considering its commitment to providing investors with a safe, simple and transparent experience of the financial markets, as well as a focus on modern and digital technology, iBroker is an ideal partner for us, so we are delighted to welcome them to our headquarters” he says. Nicky Maanceo di Spectrum Markets.

“The Spanish certificate market has been stalled for too long, mainly due to inefficiency and high costs which unnecessarily penalize individual investors. I am very proud of how Spectrum is responding to these problems and of the efforts we are making to give investors more tools to operate in international markets, ”adds Maan.

“The partnership with Spectrum Markets has allowed us to easily and conveniently expand our offer in both Spain and Italy, including certificates, a new product for us that we believe will satisfy the preferences of our customers,” he explains. Enrique Martí, CEO of iBroker. “In Spain we see great potential for certificates, especially after Spectrum’s work in this market. For this we are looking forward to collaborating to give further support to the market and we are ready to create new trading opportunities ”.